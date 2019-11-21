I caught my husband watching gay porn and he admitted he’s seen it before. Does that mean he’s gay?

caption Porn preferences aren’t always related to a person’s sexuality. source Shutterstock

Sexual pleasure isn’t as straightforward as you may think. There’s a whole spectrum of sexuality that goes beyond “gay” and “straight.”

Also, people’s personal turn-ons don’t always correlate with their sexual orientation.

Power dynamics, like having more power or succumbing to another person’s power, can be a sexual turn-on for some people that has nothing to do with sexual orientation.

Once you consider the reasons outside of sexuality for why your husband is watching these types of “gay” porn, you should take a curious approach to your conversation, not a judgmental one.

I recently came into the bedroom to find my husband of 25 years asleep with his iPad on his lap. When I got a closer look, I was shocked to see he had been viewing gay male porn.

When I woke him up and asked him about it, he admitted to looking at all types of porn, including threesomes and videos from gay men-specific sites. I’ve also come across targeted ads on our home computer, so I have reason to believe he’s watched it there too.

My gut reaction is that straight men don’t look at gay men porn – or do they?

– Arlington, Texas

Dear Arlington,

When you catch a longtime partner doing something you’ve never seen them do or even talk about before, it can be quite a shock. Add pornography consumption, a topic that’s taboo in our society, into the mix, and I can understand why you’re so taken aback by your discovery.

But sexual pleasure isn’t as cut-and-dry as you may think. There’s a whole spectrum of sexuality that goes beyond “gay” and “straight,” including of course bisexuality, so it’s possible for your husband to be totally satisfied with you as a life partner while still having some level of desire for men.

Plus, people’s personal turn-ons don’t always correlate with their sexual orientation.

“Just because there’s a same-sex person on the screen doesn’t mean that’s the turn-on,” Phillip Hammack, a gender and sexual identity researcher at University of California, Santa Cruz, told me. “A big part of what turns people on is playing with power,” and sex is inherently about power because it involves an exchange between two or more people.

If you’ve ever daydreamed about what it’s felt like to be dominated by your husband in bed and to let all of your power go, for example, who’s to say your husband can’t have a similar fantasy of being powerless, even if that manifests by watching two men?

According to Hammack, power play is a common turn-on and explains why the cuckold fantasy, or where a man watches his wife or partner have sex with another man, is a top porn category.

“In classic cuckold porn, it’s about being humiliated and losing power,” Hammack explained. “That just has an erotic charge” for some people. And when it comes to people who enjoy porn depicting threesomes, it could be because they like to envision the experience of maximum pleasure.

Approach a conversation with curiosity, not judgment

Sure, I’ve given you a few ideas about why your husband might be into videos that feature gay men, the best and only way to really find out is to talk to him.

Before you do that, though, I urge you to reflect on what you were taught about porn and sex, whether it be from peers, teachers, your parents, or entertainment. Your personal reflection will prepare you to have an open-minded conversation with your husband about his porn habits without alienating him, which I’m sure you don’t want to do.

Once you do that, you should take a curious approach to your conversation. Rather than interrogate your husband about the various types of porn he’s been watching, say, “It’s interesting that gay porn turns you on. Would you be willing to tell me more about why that is?”

If you lead with curiosity rather than judgment, your conversation is more likely to be a productive one that could actually make your sex life better.

Think about it: Your husband probably feels vulnerable because you caught him doing something he’s been hiding. I’m sure you don’t want to be the person who packs on the shame he already feels from societal standards, warranted or not, about porn consumption, so be his confidante and supporter instead.

And hey, maybe you’ll learn something new about your own sex and porn preferences too.

