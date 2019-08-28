How to make sure your alarm still sounds when your iPhone is on vibrate mode

caption Your alarm should still sound when your iPhone is on vibrate, but make sure your volume is turned up so you can hear it. source Shutterstock

Your alarm will sound when your iPhone is on vibrate mode, regardless of whether the ringer is turned on or off.

You should still make sure that your alarm is set to a ringtone (anything other than “None”) and that your iPhone’s volume is loud enough that you will be able to hear it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We all lead busy lives, and having your phone dinging, beeping, and ringing every time you receive a call, text, or email isn’t necessarily convenient.

For this reason – or simply for sheer personal preference – many people choose to silence their iPhone’s volume in favor of turning it on vibrate.

However, if your iPhone is on vibrate, you may be wondering if that alarm you set to get you up in time for work in the morning will still sound.

Good news: the answer is yes.

Regardless of whether you’ve turned off your iPhone’s ringer or turned your iPhone on silent and chose to only have it vibrate, any alarms you set will still sound aloud.

However, if you’re concerned about how audible those alarms will be, it may be worth it to ensure that your alarm is on its loudest setting. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make sure your alarm sounds when your iPhone is on vibrate

1. On your iPhone’s home screen, tap the Settings app, which appears as a gear icon.

2. Tap the Sounds & Haptics menu to open your device’s sound settings.

3. Under the Ringer And Alerts option, slide the volume bar to the right to make the volume louder. Doing this will increase the volume of your alarms while your iPhone is on vibrate.

caption Slide the volume bar to the right to ensure you will hear your alarm. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Next, you’ll need to make sure you have an alarm ringtone set. Open the Clock app from your iPhone’s home screen and tap Edit in the upper left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Tap the alarm you wish to edit and look at the Sound option. Tapping this will allow you to choose a ringtone for your alarm. You can choose a song from your iPhone or one of the preset ringtones – just make sure you don’t have “None” selected on the bottom of the screen.

caption Make sure your alarm sound is set to a ringtone or song. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: