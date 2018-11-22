12 children injured in dog attack at elementary school

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Twelve elementary students were injured, on Monday, in a dog attack at their elementary school in Oklahoma City.

According to local news reports, 28 third-and fourth-grade students and three teachers were on the playground at Fillmore Elementary School when a dog came through an open gate and began chasing students.

Five students were taken via ambulance to the hospital. Seven children were taken there by parents. None of the injuries were serious and consisted of superficial bites and other injuries from running away.

Twelve elementary students were injured, on Monday, in a dog attack at their elementary school in Oklahoma City.

According to local news reports, 28 third-and fourth-grade students and three teachers were on the playground at Fillmore Elementary School when a dog came through an open gate and began chasing students.

UPDATE from @OKCPS: total of 12 students injured by a pit bull on the playground at Fillmore Elementary @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/nskVjxHbMg — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) November 19, 2018

The dog, which was reportedly a pit bull mix, according to local station Fox 25, made it inside the school, and was then tackled by special education teacher Lee Hughes.

Five students were taken via ambulance to the hospital, and seven children were taken by their parents. None of the injuries were serious and consisted of superficial bites and other injuries from running away.

“Dog came on and started to attack some of the kids, and of course kids began to scream and panic, which excites the dog and scared the dog even more,” Capt. David Macy, from Oklahoma City Fire Department, told Fox 25. “His natural instinct was to keep biting and go after the kids.”

Frantic 911 calls were made public earlier this week, with one caller saying, “we need animal control immediately. We’ve got a pit bull on our playground, attacking children.”

On Tuesday, Oklahoma News 4 reported that the dog was in custody at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.