‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman was honored with a ‘Hawaiian-style’ memorial that included a traditional paddle out

caption Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and his wife Beth Chapman arrive at the CBS ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Sunset On The Beach Season 6 Premire Event at Queen’s Surf Beach on September 12, 2015 in Waikiki, Hawaii. source Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Family, friends, and fans of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman gathered to mourn the late bondswoman on a beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, in accordance with her wishes.

The “Hawaiian-style” service included a prayer and a paddle out, which is a Hawaiian funeral tradition usually used after the deaths of surfers.

Photos and videos from social media show Chapman’s husband Duane, “Dog” Chapman, leading the service days after announcing the news of her death.

Family, friends, and fans of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman gathered to mourn the late bondswoman with a “Hawaiian-style” service, in accordance with her wishes.

Chapman’s husband Duane led the service at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki that included a paddle out, a Hawaiian funeral tradition.

“She said please Hawaiian style…please do this right,” Duane said at the service, according to video obtained by TMZ. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

A representative for the family told People ahead of the service that she would be honored with a “Hawaiian ʻOli (chant), prayer, followed by a paddle out with family and friends” and that guests were asked to bring “ocean-friendly loose flowers.”

Paddle outs are usually performed after the deaths of surfers but have been adopted for use at any beachside funeral.

The ritual includes a group on boats or boards that paddles out into the water and gathers in a circle some distance away from the beach. While on the water, paddlers join hands and can sing or pray before erupting into cheers and throwing leis or flowers into the water around them.

Chapman’s stepdaughter, Lyssa, posted a photo of a portrait of the late reality star surrounded by flower petals.

She also shared a photo of Duane walking hand-in-hand with a young family member to a circle of guests at the service.

Pictures in a tweet from an attendee show Duane speaking to the small crowd and guests preparing for the paddle out.

Beautiful service God bless the family ♡♡♡ #alohaoemrsdog pic.twitter.com/KVKXtokGBZ — Stephanie Rice (@Stephan67797198) June 30, 2019

The family previously announced they would hold a memorial service in Colorado, where the couple spent their time when not in Hawaii. The couple reportedly made the permanent move to Hawaii when Beth’s health began to deteriorate.

Chapman’s husband announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that she had died.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Read more: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma

Her funeral comes just over a week after she was reportedly admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on June 22 and placed in a medically-induced coma. She had long struggled with cancer.

