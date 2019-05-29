This artist’s hilariously accurate dog breed descriptions will make your day

caption Grace Gogarty’s take on the golden retriever. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

Whether or not you’re a dog lover, you’ve probably noticed that each breed has its own personality and quirks.

Through her playful illustrations, Grace Gogarty, who goes by the name Little Tunny on Instagram and Tumblr, explores the distinct characters that comprise the canine kingdom – from socially anxious Bernese mountain dogs to attention-grabbing golden retrievers.

Keep reading to see examples of Gogarty’s hilarious cartoons and learn more about her creative process.

A self-taught artist, Gogarty began drawing seriously when she was 9 years old.

caption Gogarty’s take on the border collie. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

As with many budding artists, her first foray into illustration was through Microsoft Paint.

“My illustration style arose organically, taking art I loved apart and rebuilding it,” Gogarty told INSIDER.

caption Gogarty’s take on the Bernese mountain dog. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

“I really spent a lot of time trying to draw realistically and studying life before I realized I’d rather just break the rules on purpose,” said Gogarty, who has been drawing for 16 years.

Gogarty describes her style as intentionally unpolished.

caption Gogarty’s take on the akita. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

“I think things that are ‘wrong’ and unpolished are a bit more interesting, personable, and fun,” she said. “I’m a messy person and I try to reflect that in my cartoons.”

Gogarty says she likes drawing animals because of how emotionally honest they are.

caption Gogarty’s take on the boxer. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

“I like their honest emotions and how different they are from me, while still having way more in common than I’d care to admit,” said Gogarty, a life-long vegetarian whose first word was “dog.”

Gogarty was introduced to a variety of dog breeds while working as a supervisor at a doggy daycare.

caption Gogarty’s take on the chihuahua. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

That’s when she got the idea to illustrate descriptions of each breed’s characteristics.

Gogarty’s art reiterates some canine stereotypes — and dispels others.

caption Gogarty’s take on the Dobermann. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

She says she enjoys drawing all breeds.

From long-faced borzois to the squished-up snouts of bulldogs, the diversity of each breed makes drawing dogs “a unique challenge.”

caption Gogarty’s take on the bulldog. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

But whenever she thinks of drawing a dog, the first breed that pops in her head is the yellow lab.

caption The difference between lab breeds, according to Gogarty. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

She says she loves the happy look of yellow labs.

“I also love any dog with a bit of chub and some good neck folds,” she said.

caption Gogarty’s take on the pug. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

Above all, Gogarty says her art is about having fun.

caption Gogarty’s take on the golden retriever. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

“I’ve found the idea matters more than the material,” she said.

She uses inexpensive materials such as printer paper and watercolors from a dollar store.

caption Gogarty’s take on the German shepherd. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

“I’ve had a lot of people tell me my art is ugly in a charming way, and that’s great because that’s how I see life,” she said.

caption Gogarty’s take on the great dane. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

“I love giving attention to the beauty in ugliness.”

Gogarty’s illustrations capture canines big and small, from the husky…

caption Gogarty’s take on the husky. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

…to the Yorkshire terrier.

caption Gogarty’s take on the Yorkshire terrier. source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

Gogarty adopted her own dog, Huey, from a shelter 11 years ago.

caption She describes him as a “big fluffy mystery.” source Courtesy of Grace Gogarty

“I adopted him [from] a shelter when he was a pup and have no clue what breed he is,” she said. “I also have a three-legged cat and a tarantula, although I’m too scared to hold it.”