A dog with ‘fainting goat syndrome’ freezes and falls down when he gets excited, and nobody can figure out why

This dog's fainting has earned him the nickname "Petrified Pete."

Peter the cocker spaniel has an unusual condition. When he gets excited, he freezes, and falls on his back. The temporary paralysis is similar to that of Mytonic goats, which have been dubbed “fainting goats.”

In a video shared on ViralHog, Peter’s owners are walking him while he sniffs around. But as he steadily gets more excitable, he starts to tremble, then keels over.

“Oh there he goes,” his owner says as his legs seize up and he rolls onto his back. “Oh my goodness, Peter.”

The description reads: “Peter, our Cocker Spaniel, has a neurological condition which causes him to fall over at random moments, usually when he’s scared or excited. We call it ‘fainting goat syndrome’.”

Owners Emma Clayton and Oliver Broomhead told the Telegraph that Peter is perfectly happy and healthy, but vets have no idea what causes this strange reaction.

“As far as we know he is not in any pain – he is conscious when it happens, his eyes are open, he can follow me with his eyes, he just can’t move his body,” Clayton said.

“It depends on how overwhelmed he is, I guess – sometimes his body will freeze for almost 30 seconds.”

In a video for UNILAD, Clayton said her nickname for her pooch is Petrified Pete.

“His vet has mentioned cataplexy, narcolepsy, it’s been mentioned that it could be neurological,” she said. “But until we do some tests and he sees a specialist, we don’t know.”

Things that set Peter off include enjoying his walk too much, textures on the ground like gravel, and ducks.

“Especially when he’s chasing birds, just being that close to catching them, is so much for him he just flops over,” Clayton said.

Peter might not be alone. In 2006, a clip from Inside Edition was uploaded to YouTube which showed a narcoleptic poodle called Skeeter.

Nicknamed the “pass out pooch,” Skeeter was filmed trying to stay awake, but excitement meant he couldn’t fight off the urge to sleep.

“Strangely, when Skeeter can be kept calm, that’s when he seems able to stay alert,” the news reporter said.