A movie theater in Texas allows you to bring your dog, and the $15 ticket includes bottomless wine

caption Could anything be better than bottomless wine, dogs, and a movie? source Getty/Bastian Lizut/Hero

There’s a movie theater in Texas that allows you to bring your dog along with you.

What’s more, a $15 ticket for one dog and one person includes unlimited wine (for the person).

K9 Cinemas, which opened at the end of 2018, hosts themed nights and one-off screenings.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Dogs, wine, a good film. In the eyes of many people, things don’t get better than this combination of simple pleasures.

However, the joy of watching a movie with a glass of wine in hand and a snoozing pup on your lap is usually an experience reserved for the home – but this doesn’t have to be the case.

There is, in fact, a dog-friendly movie theater in Texas – and if that wasn’t enough of a selling point, the tickets also include unlimited wine.

Yes, that’s as much wine as you can drink.

K9 Cinemas in Plano, Texas opened at the end of 2018 and was specifically designed to allow dog-lovers to bring their best friends to the flicks with them.

Read more: Dog owners are happier than people who have cats, survey finds

It was created by Eric Lankford and his Australian Eskimo, Bear, after he spotted a gap in the market.

A ticket for one human and one dog, including bottomless wine (or four whiskeys) for the human, costs a very reasonable $15.

You can bring a second dog – but no more than two per person – for an extra $5.

Whilst the theater doesn’t show new film releases, there are themed nights and one-off screenings – K9 Cinemas hosted a “Game of Thrones” viewing party, for example.

Just like any cinema, though, you can buy snacks to munch on during the film – and dog-friendly ones too.

There are a few rules to note: you understandably have to clean up after your pooch, and on your first visit you need to bring papers from your vet stating that your four-legged friend is up-to-date with jabs.