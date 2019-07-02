Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s dog stole the show at their wedding by wearing a tiny tuxedo complete with bow-tie

caption Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Porky Basquiat when he was a puppy. source Raymond Hall / Getty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a second wedding ceremony in France at the weekend.

But the real star of the show was their dog Porky Basquiat.

The pair adopted the Alaskan Klee Klai in 2017, and has been on many adventures with them since then.

At the wedding, he was spotted outside the venue, the Chateau de Tourreau, in a tiny bespoke tuxedo among his fellow groomsmen. He even had his own little bow-tie.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reportedly had a second wedding ceremony on Saturday in France. They had already celebrated at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada in May – a more casual event with ring pops and an Elvis impersonator.

The ceremony in France was more high-brow, with white flowers and glass candles, and guests including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Turner’s “Game of Thrones” costar Maisie Williams, who was also her maid of honor.

But during round 2, the guest who stole the show was one of the groomsmen – or groomsdog – Turner and Jonas’s pooch, Porky Basquiat.

Hello it turns out I am unexpectedly EXTREMELY HERE for photos from Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s wedding particularly now I have fallen for one of the groomsman?! *plays ‘Sucker’ and dances wildly to celebrate nuptials* pic.twitter.com/Ic69nm3WhA — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) June 30, 2019

Porky Basquiat is an Alaskan Klee Klai which the pair adopted together in 2017. He was spotted outside the wedding venue, the Chateau de Tourreau, in a tiny bespoke tuxedo, complete with bow-tie.

Are we not going to talk about how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog was the real star at their second wedding? pic.twitter.com/WMG57OHHEi — Olivia (@livsingh95) June 29, 2019

Since they adopted him, Porky Basquiat has had an enviable lifestyle. He gets papped almost as much as his mom and dad, and has flown around the world with them in luxury.

You can follow the rest of his adventures on his Instagram page.