20 adorable Halloween costume ideas for dogs

caption A lion costume is an excellent choice for dogs with light-colored fur. source Flickr/istolethetv

Halloween comes once a year, and it’s the perfect time to show off your pup’s festive looks and adorable costumes. That is, if your dog is comfortable wearing them.

Here are 20 funny and adorable costume ideas for dogs.

You’re a wizard, Harry Pupper.

caption They’ll be the best-dressed wizard at Hogwarts. source Flickr/Petful

Show your love for “Harry Potter” by having your dog sport a wizard costume. There are pre-assembled costumes available, but this one is also fairly simple to DIY.

Plus, your dog can carry around their favorite stick as a wand.

Have your dog be a lion for the night.

caption A lion costume is pretty simple. source Flickr/istolethetv

This fairly simple costume only requires one piece to complete the outfit, a lion’s mane. This look typically works best on blonde or light-colored pups.

Have your pup dress up as a spooky skeleton.

caption Or, you can purchase a simple skeleton costume made out of fabric. source Flickr/candiedwomanire

If you have a dog with a dark coat, using non-toxic, pet-safe white paint is an easy way to get your dog ready for Halloween. Because there are no clothing items or accessories, this is a good option for dogs who are likely to eat or shred a costume.

But, there are also fabric versions of this costume available.

Your dog can be a delightful coffee drink.

caption Be sure to check the measurements of your dog and the costume before purchasing. source Amazon/Rubies

Take your coffee obsession to the next level by dressing your pooch as your favorite caffeinated treat this October. Afterward, you can treat your dog to Starbucks Puppuccino.

Add two buns to your dog for the cutest little hot dog.

caption Plus, you can coordinate your costume to go with it. source Flickr/Bennilover

Craft the look yourself or purchase a costume that can help to transform your pup into an adorable hot dog.

Rewind to the ’90s with a Beanie Baby costume.

caption This costume can be good for dogs who aren’t comfortable with clothing. source Flickr/dapuglet

Luckily, this is an affordable, easy costume for your pup. Make the iconic red tag using thick card stock and attach it to a collar. You can make a jumbo-sized tag, but your pup may be less likely to fuss with it if it is small.

Have your dog channel Audrey Hepburn.

caption They’ll be decked out in faux pearls and diamonds. source Amazon

Your dog is sure to win a costume contest or two in some “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” attire.

Let your dog sniff out the truth, and the treats, as Sherlock Holmes.

caption It’s a look that your dog could wear year-round. source Petland

A Sherlock Hound costume is a an adorable choice. To coordinate your costume with your pup, you can even dress up as Watson.

Keep your dog warm in a lumberjack-inspired costume.

caption It can be fairly easy to DIY. source Flickr/spinnerdisc

Whether you just throw a warm flannel on your pup or go all out with a fuzzy hat and toy axe, this costume will be a hit.

Consider making your pup a Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia Pet.

caption Just make sure your dog can comfortably move. source Flickr/Julie Feinstein

A Chia Pet costume is easy to DIY – just attach aquarium plants to a dog-sized sweater. This simple look is sure to turn heads.

Snuggle your favorite teddy bear.

caption Your pup will look even cuddlier. source Chewy

Dressing up your dog as a teddy bear is a solid choice if you’re looking for a cozy costume.

Pick the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

caption It’s a classic look. source Flickr/mulmatsherm

Before peppermint and gingerbread takes over, embrace all things pumpkin by putting your pooch in an adorable pumpkin costume.

Turn your sweet puppy into a creepy crawly.

caption They’ll be the cutest spider you ever saw. source Flickr/ruggybear

This costume typically sits on your dog’s back, and it comes in a variety of sizes. In most cases, this costume will work best on black dogs because of how well the legs blend in with their fur.

The dog-tor is in.

caption The costume can go on their front two paws. source Pet Costume Center

Choosing a doctor costume for your dog can be pretty cute.

Dress your dog up as a delightful chef.

caption The costume isn’t complete without a hat. source Walmart

Let your dog express its love for food in a precious chef costume. With a little chef’s hat, and a chef’s jacket, your dog will be prepared to enjoy some treats.

Wear your favorite jersey and dress your dog up as a football.

caption For a coordinating costume, all you need to do is wear a football jersey. source Target

For an easy costume for both you and your best friend, simply throw on your favorite football jersey and dress your dog like a football.

If you don’t want to buy a ready-made costume, add white stripes to a dog-sized brown T-shirt.

Let other dogs bow to the princess.

caption It can be as easy as buying a tiara. source Flickr/crystalfaye

A princess costume is a popular choice. The look can include a tiara or even a formal gown.

Turn their cone into a fun martini.

caption It’s a great choice for dogs who have to be wearing a cone. source Flickr/petful

Make your dog’s cone more exciting by crafting a martini costume. You can recreate olives with felt, balls, or small round pillows. Attach them to a wooden dowel, and then attach that to the cone.

Dress up your pup as an adorable pizza slice.

caption It’s a great option for dogs who don’t enjoy wearing hats. source Petsmart

Dress your dog up as a delicious slice of pizza.

Let your pup hang out in their birthday suit.

caption Not all dogs enjoy wearing costumes. source KalebKroetsch/iStock

All in all, sometimes costumes don’t work for every pet. Be sure to only dress your pets up if you know they are comfortable with it, and that the costume is safe.

“If you do dress up your pet for Halloween, make sure the costume does not limit his or her movement, sight, or ability to breathe, bark, or meow,” the ASPCA warns. “Check the costume carefully for small, dangling, or easily chewed-off pieces that could present a choking hazard. Ill-fitting outfits can get twisted on external objects or your pet, leading to injury.”

The organization also recommends doing a trial-run of the costume before Halloween to observe your dog for any discomfort.

This Halloween, it’s perfectly fine to have your dog celebrate without a costume – just being a dog is already the cutest costume there is.

