20 adorable Halloween costume ideas for dogs

- source
- Flickr/istolethetv
Halloween comes once a year, and it’s the perfect time to show off your pup’s festive looks and adorable costumes. That is, if your dog is comfortable wearing them.
Here are 20 funny and adorable costume ideas for dogs.
You’re a wizard, Harry Pupper.
- source
- Flickr/Petful
Show your love for “Harry Potter” by having your dog sport a wizard costume. There are pre-assembled costumes available, but this one is also fairly simple to DIY.
Plus, your dog can carry around their favorite stick as a wand.
Have your dog be a lion for the night.
- source
- Flickr/istolethetv
This fairly simple costume only requires one piece to complete the outfit, a lion’s mane. This look typically works best on blonde or light-colored pups.
Have your pup dress up as a spooky skeleton.
- source
- Flickr/candiedwomanire
If you have a dog with a dark coat, using non-toxic, pet-safe white paint is an easy way to get your dog ready for Halloween. Because there are no clothing items or accessories, this is a good option for dogs who are likely to eat or shred a costume.
But, there are also fabric versions of this costume available.
Your dog can be a delightful coffee drink.
- source
- Amazon/Rubies
Take your coffee obsession to the next level by dressing your pooch as your favorite caffeinated treat this October. Afterward, you can treat your dog to Starbucks Puppuccino.
Add two buns to your dog for the cutest little hot dog.
- source
- Flickr/Bennilover
Craft the look yourself or purchase a costume that can help to transform your pup into an adorable hot dog.
Rewind to the ’90s with a Beanie Baby costume.
- source
- Flickr/dapuglet
Luckily, this is an affordable, easy costume for your pup. Make the iconic red tag using thick card stock and attach it to a collar. You can make a jumbo-sized tag, but your pup may be less likely to fuss with it if it is small.
Have your dog channel Audrey Hepburn.
- source
- Amazon
Your dog is sure to win a costume contest or two in some “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” attire.
Let your dog sniff out the truth, and the treats, as Sherlock Holmes.
- source
- Petland
A Sherlock Hound costume is a an adorable choice. To coordinate your costume with your pup, you can even dress up as Watson.
Keep your dog warm in a lumberjack-inspired costume.
- source
- Flickr/spinnerdisc
Whether you just throw a warm flannel on your pup or go all out with a fuzzy hat and toy axe, this costume will be a hit.
Consider making your pup a Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia Pet.
- source
- Flickr/Julie Feinstein
A Chia Pet costume is easy to DIY – just attach aquarium plants to a dog-sized sweater. This simple look is sure to turn heads.
Snuggle your favorite teddy bear.
- source
- Chewy
Dressing up your dog as a teddy bear is a solid choice if you’re looking for a cozy costume.
Pick the cutest pumpkin in the patch.
- source
- Flickr/mulmatsherm
Before peppermint and gingerbread takes over, embrace all things pumpkin by putting your pooch in an adorable pumpkin costume.
Turn your sweet puppy into a creepy crawly.
- source
- Flickr/ruggybear
This costume typically sits on your dog’s back, and it comes in a variety of sizes. In most cases, this costume will work best on black dogs because of how well the legs blend in with their fur.
The dog-tor is in.
- source
- Pet Costume Center
Choosing a doctor costume for your dog can be pretty cute.
Dress your dog up as a delightful chef.
- source
- Walmart
Let your dog express its love for food in a precious chef costume. With a little chef’s hat, and a chef’s jacket, your dog will be prepared to enjoy some treats.
Wear your favorite jersey and dress your dog up as a football.
- source
- Target
For an easy costume for both you and your best friend, simply throw on your favorite football jersey and dress your dog like a football.
If you don’t want to buy a ready-made costume, add white stripes to a dog-sized brown T-shirt.
Let other dogs bow to the princess.
- source
- Flickr/crystalfaye
A princess costume is a popular choice. The look can include a tiara or even a formal gown.
Turn their cone into a fun martini.
- source
- Flickr/petful
Make your dog’s cone more exciting by crafting a martini costume. You can recreate olives with felt, balls, or small round pillows. Attach them to a wooden dowel, and then attach that to the cone.
Dress up your pup as an adorable pizza slice.
- source
- Petsmart
Dress your dog up as a delicious slice of pizza.
Let your pup hang out in their birthday suit.
- source
- KalebKroetsch/iStock
All in all, sometimes costumes don’t work for every pet. Be sure to only dress your pets up if you know they are comfortable with it, and that the costume is safe.
“If you do dress up your pet for Halloween, make sure the costume does not limit his or her movement, sight, or ability to breathe, bark, or meow,” the ASPCA warns. “Check the costume carefully for small, dangling, or easily chewed-off pieces that could present a choking hazard. Ill-fitting outfits can get twisted on external objects or your pet, leading to injury.”
The organization also recommends doing a trial-run of the costume before Halloween to observe your dog for any discomfort.
This Halloween, it’s perfectly fine to have your dog celebrate without a costume – just being a dog is already the cutest costume there is.
