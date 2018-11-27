A dog Kim Jong Un gave to South Korea as a peace gift has had 6 puppies

caption South Korea’s Blue House shared a photo of the six puppies. source Blue House

A dog gifted to South Korea by North Korea has given birth to three male and three female puppies.

South Korea described the dogs as a “symbol of peace” when they arrived in September.

South Korea’s presidential residence has shared pictures of the puppies with the president and first lady.

Two white Pungsan dogs were presented to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in September as a peace offering from North Korea, to symbolize the two nations’ warming relations.

Now Gomi, the female dog, has given birth to three female and three male puppies, Jae-in’s office wrote on Twitter. Both the president and first lady were taking care of the dogs, the tweet said.

caption The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in shared a photo of him and the first lady with their dog Gomi and her new puppies. source Blue House

The images were originally shared by The Blue House, the official presidential residence.

caption The Blue House, the residence of the South Korean head of state, shared pictures of the puppies. source Blue House

The Blue House also shared a video with Jae-in with one of the dogs and a puppy.

주말에 전해드렸던 풍산개 ‘곰이’ 새끼들의 사진, 딱 두 장 뿐이라 섭섭하셨죠? 더 많은 사진과 영상을 들고 돌아왔습니다! 순방길에 오르기 전 오늘 아침, 관저에서 새끼들과 인사를 나누는 문재인 대통령. 토실토실 건강한 강아지들의 영상과 사진, 함께 보시죠. 사진은 타래로 이어집니다. pic.twitter.com/sUW5OdtZ65 — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) November 27, 2018

South Korea described Gomi and the other dog, Songgang, as a “symbol of peace” when they arrived in September.

To get there, they had to undergo a quarantine and pass through the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) and the truce village of Panmunjom.

caption North Korea gifted two Pungsan dogs to South Korea. source The Blue House

The breed is designated as a North Korean “natural monument” animal, Reuters reported.