A heartbreaking photo of a dog riding a bus alone went viral, and now people want to adopt her

caption This dog is looking for her owner. source Gemma Louise Burton/ Facebook

A woman photographed a dog riding a public bus in England alone, and the heartbreaking picture went viral.

Cliffe Kennels & Rescue is holding the dog for seven days until its owner comes forward. If no one claims the dog, she will be put up for adoption.

The kennel named the dog Olive and said it has gotten several calls from people who want to adopt her.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gemma Louise Burton was on her way to school last week when an unlikely passenger boarded her bus – a dog without an owner.

Burton noticed the dog, who was wearing a harness, sniffing around the bus for her entire 20-minute ride.

“She did seem sad,” Burton told TODAY. “She was sniffing around, and it looked like she was looking for someone.”

When the pup sat in one of the chairs, Burton snapped a picture and posted it to Facebook. The post instantly went viral, attracting over 400 comments and over 3,000 reshares.

Since the post went viral, Cliffe Kennels & Rescue announced on Facebook that the bus-riding dog was now in their care. According to UK law, the kennel has to keep her for seven days, waiting for the owner to claim to her. If no owner comes forward, she will be put up for adoption.

Staff have examined the pup and learned that she’s mostly healthy. They estimate she is about 3 years old and is a Mastiff cross. They have named her Olive after a character in the ’70s British TV show, “On the Buses.”

“We hope she will be adopted and become a balanced and loving member of a family,” the kennel told Insider.

That shouldn’t be too hard because the kennel has received calls from several people who are interested in adopting her.

“We have had numerous inquiries for Olive, [and] we are currently sending out pre-adoption forms, and these will be collated and gone through to select the right home for her,” the kennel employee said. “Unfortunately, there can only be one lucky family, but we do have lots of other dogs less famous than Olive all in need of loving homes.”