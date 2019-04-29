After a man died on a hike, his dog stayed by his side and helped rescuers find them

source Pierce County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

Police in Washington state say that the sound of a dog barking helped them to find a missing man who had died while on a hike.

The man, who has not been identified, was reported missing by his wife when he did not return home from a hike with their dog, Daisy.

During the mission, a member of the Search & Rescue Team heard a dog barking.

He followed the sound, which led him to the dog and the man’s body.

It is believed that the man was geocaching at the time of his death and fell, sustaining injuries.

A search for the 64-year-old man, who has not been identified, began early Thursday morning. The man’s wife called 911 to report that her husband, his vehicle, and their dog Daisy, were missing from their home, according to a statement from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities began their search near Evans Creek, as the woman told police that her husband had recently been researching online about geocaching in that region.

The search began at sunrise, and authorities didn’t spot the missing man’s vehicle until 4:45 p.m., the sheriff’s department said in a statement. About an hour later, a member of the search and rescue team heard the sound of a dog barking.

caption The search party. source Pierce County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

The rescuer walked in the direction of the sound of the dog for about 30 minutes. When he got to the dog’s location he also found the body of the missing man.

According to authorities, the man is believed to have fallen while on the hike, sustaining fatal injuries.

In the statement, authorities called it a “very sad end to a tough search.”

caption Daisy, the dog. source Pierce County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

And it wouldn’t have been possible without Daisy.

“Without the barking of his loyal companion Daisy, we never would have located the missing man,” the statement concluded. “It was amazing.”