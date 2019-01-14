16 before and after photos of adopted dogs that will make you melt

caption Dice. source Courtesy of Feeling Fine Canine and Equine Rescue

Just in case you were feeling down, remember that there is good in this world – good dogs, that is.

There will never be a shortage of pups in need of a good home, and one of the best ways to show compassion to a doggo in need (and to gain a new best friend) is to adopt.

Prepare to get misty-eyed by the heartwarming transformations these 16 rescue dogs underwent after being rescued by loving owners.

After getting rescued in early November, Dice is “One happy, healthy, thick boy these days.”

Dice was found locked inside a cage in Florida, abandoned, in early November. He was immediately brought to Feeling Fine Canine and Equine Rescue. He weighed 30 pounds at the time, and should have weighed at least twice that.

But now, he’s thriving. “Dice is amazing. When he first came to our rescue he was weak and could hardly stand. After weeks of rehabilitation care and love, he absolutely blossomed and doesn’t stop smiling,” Feeling Fine told INSIDER.

Look at the bright and happy puppy-smile that Jax, a doodle mix, is serving now that he lives in a healthy home.

caption Jax. source Courtesy of jaxdoodledog/Instagram

Rosie is a sweet and happy rescue pup from Texas.

caption Rosie. source Courtesy of rosieposiepit/Instagram

Millie was underweight and terrified when her owners first brought her home. Now, after weeks of dedicated love, she’s gained both 30 pounds and the ability to smize.

caption Millie. source Courtesy of script_keeper/Reddit

Baker, a happy black terrier mix, has gained fifteen pounds and a gigantic smile since getting adopted.

caption Baker. source Courtesy of BananaStand07/Reddit

Penny went from being a seven pound baby who was afraid to go outside to a loving, healthy dog.

caption Penny. source Courtesy of manyadventuresofpiperandpenny/Instagram

Yoshi went from being a fearful 43-pound pup to an energetic, 57-pound good boy.

caption Yoshi. source Courtesy of Mofo_Turtles/Reddit

Harper used to be a scared and scruffy little dog; post-adoption, however, Harper transformed into a happy and trusting pup.

caption Harper. source Courtesy of dingomart/Reddit

Hank, a schnauzer and shih tzu mix, is described by his owner as being “the happiest baby.”

caption Hank. source Courtesy of mfisbeck/Reddit

Pippin’s owners describe him as “50% Australian Shepherd, 50% St. Bernard, and 100% cute.”

caption Pippin. source Courtesy of pippin__pup/Instagram

One thing is for sure: pink and green are Mimi’s colors.

caption Mimi. source Courtesy of cleaner007/Reddit

Bodie, a rescue dog from Chicago, is all smiles after getting adopted by his owner, Julie.

caption Bodie. source Courtesy of pibblesandpies/Instagram

Mary Jane, an American pit bull terrier, was in the pound for two months before she was adopted.

caption Mary Jane. source Courtesy of Rogue_Mongoose/Reddit

Virginia the pitbull was tired and scared, but after getting adopted, her owners describe her as “glowing, hydrated, and thriving.”

caption Ginny. source Courtesy of virginiathepitbull/Instagram

Chuck was adopted from the Apple Valley Municipal Animal Shelter in March 2018; he’s six months old and very cuddly.

caption Chuck. source Courtesy of Wait_What_Happened/Imgur

Want to adopt a pet? The ASPCA has shelters all over the country.

After surviving neglect, mange (a skin disease caused by parasitic mites), and heartworm, Waffle is now happy and healthy.

caption Waffle. source Courtesy of haleyb33/Reddit

