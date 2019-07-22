21 costumed dogs that slayed at Comic Con

caption Iron Dog. source Quinn P. Smith/Getty Images

Humans aren’t the only ones dressing up for the annual movie, TV show, and comic book convention known as Comic Con: Pups are coming in with some strong cosplay of their own. Popular dog costumes throughout the years have included Batman, Yoda, and Spider-Man.

Here are 21 adorable dogs that outdid dressed-up humans at Comic Cons worldwide.

2019’s Comic Con International took place from July 18 to July 21 in San Diego. As usual, dogs joined the cosplay action and came dressed in their favorite costumes (or, more likely, their owners’ favorite costumes).

caption A dog dressed as Spider-Man attends 2019 Comic Con International on July 18, 2019, in San Diego, California. source Daniel Knighton/Getty

Here’s a pup doing its best impersonation of Spider-Man, a popular costume among four-legged Comic Con attendees.

This pup was born to play four-legged Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings.”

caption A dog dressed as Gandalf from “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” sits outside the San Diego Convention Center on the first day of the 2019 Comic Con International on July 18, 2019, in San Diego, California. source ROBYN BECK/Getty

This dog’s natural beard really lends itself to that Middle-Earth wizard look.

Four-legged Yoda, too, made an appearance at 2019’s Comic Con International.

caption A dog dressed as Yoda from “Star Wars” rides in a stroller outside the San Diego Convention Center on the first day of the 2019 Comic Con International on July 18, 2019, in San Diego, California. source Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty

This was also not Yoda’s first four-legged appearance at the convention, though, earlier Yodas may have been more active participants …

2019’s Comic Con didn’t just see dog superheroes, it saw dog villains, too.

caption Costumed dog at Comic Con 2019. source Courtesy of Melissa T. Miller

This “Stranger Things”-inspired Demogorgon dog couldn’t be scary if it tried. It’s too cute.

2018 saw many pups donning costumes in Comic Cons far and wide. This pup made an appearance at the New York Comic Con in October 2018.

caption A dog with cosplay costume during the first day of the 2018 New York Comic Con at the Javits Convention Center in New York on October 4, 2018. source Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Despite dressing like the frightening Spider-Man universe character Venom, this dog is still adorable.

These are Zuzu and Zunky, socialite pups who made an inmate-inspired appearance at the New York Comic Con in October 2018.

caption Zuzu and Zunky outside New York Comic Con on October 6, 2018. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Zuzu and Zunky have their own Instagram account where they model dog swag others can buy for their pets, too.

Spider-Man the dog made an appearance at the 2018 Comic Con International convention, crossing paths with Spider-Man the human.

caption Cosplayers along with a dog dressed as Spider-Man gather outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 19, 2018, in San Diego, California. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

This was likely very meta for both of them.

Another Marvel hero, Iron Man, also made an appearance on four legs at the 2018 Comic Con in San Diego.

caption A dog in cosplay attends 2018 Comic Con International on July 19, 2018, in San Diego, California. source Quinn P. Smith/Getty Images

We prefer this version of Iron Man to the original.

Avenger Captain America came clad in his American flag cape.

caption A dog is dressed as Captain America outside outside Comic Con on July 20, 2018, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hopefully furry versions of every Avenger made their way into the convention that year …

Some puppy costumes are harder to decipher than others.

caption A dog in cosplay attends 2018 Comic Con International on July 19, 2018, in San Diego, California. source Quinn P. Smith/Getty Images

Wonder Woman? Captain Marvel? Harley Quinn? It’s hard to tell who this puppy is dressed as but we’re totally on board.

Across the pond, this dog was doing its best Batman impersonation.

caption Dog in Batman costume posing at Comic Con Ukraine in Kiev, on September 22, 2018. source Oleksii Stebliuk/Shutterstock

In September 2018, Kiev, Ukraine, saw its own Comic Con convention, in which this Batman lookalike made a furry appearance.

Four-legged Batman made an appearance at the 2017 Comic Con International convention in San Diego, too.

caption A costumed dog attends Day 3 of Comic-Con International on July 22, 2017, in San Diego, California. source Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic/Getty

He even brought his own Batmobile.

Are unicorns in sunglasses a thing? This dog thinks so.

caption A dog dressed in cosplay attends the 2017 Comic Con International on July 21, 2017, in San Diego, California. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Here’s another pup who decided to go rogue with its cosplay. It’s not totally clear what its costume is, but we’re here for it.

This pup is doing their best aviator impression.

caption A dog at NYC Comic Con 2017. source patonima/Flickr

Or it’s a Minion. Once again, a confusing costume choice made cute by the adorable dog wearing it.

Actor David Mazouz from TV shows “Gotham” and “Touch” brought his dog Starlit to New York’s Comic Con 2016.

caption Actor David Mazouz’s dog Starlit attend the Inside Gotham panel during 2016 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 8, 2016, in New York City. source Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty

While most dogs prefer the Batman look, Starlit was content to dress as his sidekick.

Remember Yoda from this year’s Comic Con? This dog had the same idea back in 2016.

caption A costumed dog attends Comic Con International on July 22, 2016, in San Diego, California. source Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic/Getty

This Yoda seems more up to the Comic Con challenge, though, namely actually using its feet to walk through the convention.

The Arrow is a billionaire, crime-fighting superhero whose weapon of choice is the bow and arrow. So is this dog.

caption Superhero the Arrow outside the San Diego Convention Center at Comic Con International in San Diego on July 10, 2015. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

It’s a French bulldog named Ollie that made an appearance at the 2015 Comic Con International in San Diego.

Chopper the Biker Dog has made several appearances at Comic Con conventions..

caption Chopper the Biker Dog outside of the San Diego Convention Center during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego. source Sandy Huffaker/REUTERS

Here he is making an entrance on his bike at the 2014 Comic Con International in San Diego.

Once again, we’re not sure what this very good boy is doing, but that sequined cape is downright regal.

caption A Comic Con attendee poses with his dog at New York Comic Con 2013. source Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic/Getty

This pup made a colorful appearance at the New York Comic Con in October 2013.

This Pomeranian absolutely nailed its Batman impression at the 2013 Comic Con International convention.

caption A Pomeranian dog dressed as Batman sits in a toy electric car outside Comic Con 2013 on July 23, 2013, in San Diego, California. source George Rose/Getty Images

This is our second Batman dog with a vehicle of its own.

This might be our favorite costumed dog of all: Superman, also from the 2013 Comic Con in San Diego.

caption Beckham the dog sports a Superman costume during Comic Con on July 19, 2013, in San Diego, California. source Huffaker/Getty Images

This pup’s name is Beckham, and its dangling extra body likely contributes to its super strength.