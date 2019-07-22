21 costumed dogs that slayed at Comic Con

- source
- Quinn P. Smith/Getty Images
- Humans may don intricate Comic Con costumes at the annual conventions, but it’s costume-clad pups that steal the show.
- Wearing looks ranging from Yoda to Spider-Man to Batman, these dogs make an adorable entrance every time.
Humans aren’t the only ones dressing up for the annual movie, TV show, and comic book convention known as Comic Con: Pups are coming in with some strong cosplay of their own. Popular dog costumes throughout the years have included Batman, Yoda, and Spider-Man.
Here are 21 adorable dogs that outdid dressed-up humans at Comic Cons worldwide.
2019’s Comic Con International took place from July 18 to July 21 in San Diego. As usual, dogs joined the cosplay action and came dressed in their favorite costumes (or, more likely, their owners’ favorite costumes).
- source
- Daniel Knighton/Getty
Here’s a pup doing its best impersonation of Spider-Man, a popular costume among four-legged Comic Con attendees.
This pup was born to play four-legged Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings.”
- source
- ROBYN BECK/Getty
This dog’s natural beard really lends itself to that Middle-Earth wizard look.
Four-legged Yoda, too, made an appearance at 2019’s Comic Con International.
- source
- Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty
This was also not Yoda’s first four-legged appearance at the convention, though, earlier Yodas may have been more active participants …
2019’s Comic Con didn’t just see dog superheroes, it saw dog villains, too.
- source
- Courtesy of Melissa T. Miller
This “Stranger Things”-inspired Demogorgon dog couldn’t be scary if it tried. It’s too cute.
2018 saw many pups donning costumes in Comic Cons far and wide. This pup made an appearance at the New York Comic Con in October 2018.
- source
- Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Despite dressing like the frightening Spider-Man universe character Venom, this dog is still adorable.
These are Zuzu and Zunky, socialite pups who made an inmate-inspired appearance at the New York Comic Con in October 2018.
- source
- Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
Zuzu and Zunky have their own Instagram account where they model dog swag others can buy for their pets, too.
Spider-Man the dog made an appearance at the 2018 Comic Con International convention, crossing paths with Spider-Man the human.
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
This was likely very meta for both of them.
Another Marvel hero, Iron Man, also made an appearance on four legs at the 2018 Comic Con in San Diego.
- source
- Quinn P. Smith/Getty Images
We prefer this version of Iron Man to the original.
Avenger Captain America came clad in his American flag cape.
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
Hopefully furry versions of every Avenger made their way into the convention that year …
Some puppy costumes are harder to decipher than others.
- source
- Quinn P. Smith/Getty Images
Wonder Woman? Captain Marvel? Harley Quinn? It’s hard to tell who this puppy is dressed as but we’re totally on board.
Across the pond, this dog was doing its best Batman impersonation.
- source
- Oleksii Stebliuk/Shutterstock
In September 2018, Kiev, Ukraine, saw its own Comic Con convention, in which this Batman lookalike made a furry appearance.
Four-legged Batman made an appearance at the 2017 Comic Con International convention in San Diego, too.
- source
- Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic/Getty
He even brought his own Batmobile.
Are unicorns in sunglasses a thing? This dog thinks so.
- source
- Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Here’s another pup who decided to go rogue with its cosplay. It’s not totally clear what its costume is, but we’re here for it.
This pup is doing their best aviator impression.
- source
- patonima/Flickr
Or it’s a Minion. Once again, a confusing costume choice made cute by the adorable dog wearing it.
Actor David Mazouz from TV shows “Gotham” and “Touch” brought his dog Starlit to New York’s Comic Con 2016.
- source
- Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty
While most dogs prefer the Batman look, Starlit was content to dress as his sidekick.
Remember Yoda from this year’s Comic Con? This dog had the same idea back in 2016.
- source
- Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic/Getty
This Yoda seems more up to the Comic Con challenge, though, namely actually using its feet to walk through the convention.
The Arrow is a billionaire, crime-fighting superhero whose weapon of choice is the bow and arrow. So is this dog.
- source
- ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
It’s a French bulldog named Ollie that made an appearance at the 2015 Comic Con International in San Diego.
Chopper the Biker Dog has made several appearances at Comic Con conventions..
- source
- Sandy Huffaker/REUTERS
Here he is making an entrance on his bike at the 2014 Comic Con International in San Diego.
Once again, we’re not sure what this very good boy is doing, but that sequined cape is downright regal.
- source
- Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic/Getty
This pup made a colorful appearance at the New York Comic Con in October 2013.
This Pomeranian absolutely nailed its Batman impression at the 2013 Comic Con International convention.
- source
- George Rose/Getty Images
This is our second Batman dog with a vehicle of its own.
This might be our favorite costumed dog of all: Superman, also from the 2013 Comic Con in San Diego.
- source
- Huffaker/Getty Images
This pup’s name is Beckham, and its dangling extra body likely contributes to its super strength.