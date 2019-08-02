21 adorable photos of dogs cuddling tigers, ducks, and other animals that prove they’re not just man’s best friend

caption Barclay the dog and Rudy the duck are bffs. source Pam Ishiguro / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

From tigers to elephants, dogs have been making friends with other animals for decades.

At times, female dogs have even been de facto moms to other species’ offspring.

In South Africa, Salati the leopard and Tommy the golden retriever buddied up when the two became morning exercise partners.

Dogs may be known as man’s best friend, but it turns out they’ve been making other types of friends, too …

From tigers to elephants to deer, here are 21 times dogs found bffs in other animals.

Dogs have been making friends with other animals for as long as we can remember.

caption Dog and duck take a swim in a pond. source John Phillips/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Here, Donald “the dog-loving duck” takes a ride on the back of Rusty the cocker spaniel in 1949, according to Getty.

In South Africa, this leopard and golden retriever became snuggle buddies.

caption Leopard Salati snuggles up beside golden retriever Tommy. source Matthew Tabaccos/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Salati the leopard and Tommy the golden retriever buddied up when the two became morning exercise partners, according to Getty.

This dog and hedgehog decided a communal nap was in order.

caption A dog and hedgehog nap together. source Natasha Fernandes / Barcroft Ima / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Dachshund Maya and hedgehog Minnie are part of a family of puppies and hedgehogs living in Surrey, England, which you can follow on Instagram at @mayathesausage.

It is always time for a hug, and this monkey and pup lead by example.

caption A dog and a monkey hug it out. source Rafiqur Rahman AA/REUTERS

This particular monkey-on-dog cuddle took place in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka in May 2002, according to Reuters.

This French bulldog buddied up to this boar piglet immediately.

According to the AP, this French bulldog’s name is Baby, and when it visited the Lehnitz animal sanctuary in Germany and met six little piglets, it ran over to snuggle them right away.

Barclay the dog smiles as Rudy the duck rests its beak on his head.

caption Barclay the dog and Rudy the duck. source Pam Ishiguro / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This particular bff pair was caught on camera in California in 2016, according to Getty.

Sometimes your buffalo friend’s butt is the best place to relax.

caption A dog rests on a buffalo. source Mohsin Raza/REUTERS

These bffs were caught on camera in Ravi River in Lahore, Pakistan, in February 2013.

This French bulldog found a friend in a 2-week-old baby tiger.

caption A French bulldog befriends a Bengal tiger. source Yuriko Nakao/REUTERS

The tiger was rejected by its mother at Shirotori zoo in southwestern Japan, according to Reuters.

Bella the dog hangs out with Tarra the elephant at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, in March 2006.

caption Bella the dog hangs out with Tarra the elephant. source Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

The two followed each other around and even slept together, according to Getty.

Apparently dogs and ducks have been making friends for decades …

caption A dog and a mallard duck. source Arthur Sidey/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Ping the mallard duck hung out with her friend Bramble the dachshund in July 1983.

Dogs and tigers, too …

caption A tiger cub plays with a dog at the zoo in Siberia. source Ilya Naymushin AS/AT/REUTERS

Here, a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub plays with a pup at a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk in September 2005. The dog even nursed the tiger cub and another Sumatran tiger cub after their mothers wouldn’t nurse them, according to Reuters.

Shona the deerhound made friends with Roro the roe deer.

caption A deerhound and deer. source Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Shona the deerhound is pictured here with Roro the roe deer, in July 1989

Another classic pair of animal friends? Cats and dogs.

caption A cat, a dog, and some mice. source Jeff Topping/REUTERS

This cat and dog pair got an upgrade with mice.

This dog will roll with whatever its cat friend wants to do …

caption Dog and cat. source New Africa/Shutterstock

This brown bear carried its dog bud during a circus show.

caption A dog and a bear performing in a circus show. source Ilya Naymushin/REUTERS

Here, a brown bear carries a dog during a show in a circus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, in 2009.

Shura the dog made friends with a roe deer at the Simferopol zoo in Crimea in June 2011.

caption Shura the dog made friends with a roe deer at the Simferopol zoo in Crimea in June 2011. source Stringer/Reuters

In a tragic, real-life “Bambi” story, the deer was found in the forest by its mother, which had died.

Are foxes and pups really that different? This dog and fox pair doesn’t care either way.

caption A puppy befriends a fox. source Barry King/WireImage/Getty images

These two were spotted at Laguna’s Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, California, on July 26, 2003.

Here’s more proof dogs and cats might be the cutest animal pairing.

caption Dog and kitten. source iStock

Here’s another for good measure.

caption Dog and cat cuddle. source Getty

It may look like this Dalmatian and tiger are fighting, but we choose to believe Reuters when it tells us this was just harmless fun.

caption A Dalmatian and tiger play. source Pawel Kopczynski/REUTERS

One year-old white tiger Bombay played with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack in Berlin, Germany, in October 2008. The two lived together for a few months, according to Reuters.

This dog nursed a slew of newborn tiger cubs in the Shandong province of China in June 2017.