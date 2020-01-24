Dogs are cleverly Photoshopped into pictures of food — can you spot them?

- source
- dogs_infood/Instagram
- The Instagram account Dogs In Food shares photos of dogs Photoshopped into foods that resemble dogs’ faces.
- Berries, dumplings, cookies, and ice cream sundaes all contain hidden photos of dogs.
The appeal of Instagram account Dogs In Food (@dogs_infood) is all in the name. It’s the middle of the Venn diagram for foodies who love seeing tasteful shots of delicious eats and people who can’t get enough dog content.
But don’t worry – even though they’re cute enough to eat, no dogs were harmed in the making of these photos. It’s all Photoshop.
The owner of the account told Insider that they want to remain anonymous because they’re not trying to build a personal brand, even with 685,000 followers. It’s really the pets that are the stars of the show here.
Here are 13 photos of dogs cleverly Photoshopped into foods.
Wrinkly dogs’ faces look just like dumplings.
Pictured: @filson.yosen
Pugs make the perfect cupcake toppers.
The cupcake is from Baked by Melissa.
Fluffy dogs, fluffy doughnuts — who can tell the difference?
Pictured: @jinju_bichonfrise
“Pupberries” come in a few varieties.
Pictured: @izzythe.frenchie
Blue Staffordshire Bull Terriers can easily blend in with blueberries.
Pictured: @bluestaffy
Blackberry “pupberries” are particularly cute.
The original photo is from Whole Foods.
And “pupper bananas” are said to be very nutritious.
Pictured: @owenthegriff
Dogs can also resemble vegetables like a head of cauliflower.
Pictured: @jinju_bichonfrise
This dog’s fluffy fur matches the golden brown hue of fried chicken.
The fried chicken is from Hill Country Chicken.
Great on its own or in a sandwich.
Pictured: @poochofnyc
Sicily the mini doodle pup looks right at home.
Pictured: @meet_sicily
Who’s hungry for pug cookies?
The original photo of the cookies is from Levain Bakery.
Dog desserts are the best desserts.
The marshmallow sundae is from Milk Bar East Village.