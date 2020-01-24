Dogs are cleverly Photoshopped into pictures of food — can you spot them?

caption Who knew dogs looked so much like blueberries? source dogs_infood/Instagram

The Instagram account Dogs In Food shares photos of dogs Photoshopped into foods that resemble dogs’ faces.

Berries, dumplings, cookies, and ice cream sundaes all contain hidden photos of dogs.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The appeal of Instagram account Dogs In Food (@dogs_infood) is all in the name. It’s the middle of the Venn diagram for foodies who love seeing tasteful shots of delicious eats and people who can’t get enough dog content.

But don’t worry – even though they’re cute enough to eat, no dogs were harmed in the making of these photos. It’s all Photoshop.

The owner of the account told Insider that they want to remain anonymous because they’re not trying to build a personal brand, even with 685,000 followers. It’s really the pets that are the stars of the show here.

Here are 13 photos of dogs cleverly Photoshopped into foods.

Wrinkly dogs’ faces look just like dumplings.

caption “Sharpei soup dumpling.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @filson.yosen

Pugs make the perfect cupcake toppers.

caption “Carrot cake pupcake with pug cream cheese frosting.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

The cupcake is from Baked by Melissa.

Fluffy dogs, fluffy doughnuts — who can tell the difference?

caption “This pup has extra powdered sugar.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @jinju_bichonfrise

“Pupberries” come in a few varieties.

caption “Fresh pupberries to start the week.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @izzythe.frenchie

Blue Staffordshire Bull Terriers can easily blend in with blueberries.

caption “Pupberries.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @bluestaffy

Blackberry “pupberries” are particularly cute.

caption “A grumpy pupberry.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

The original photo is from Whole Foods.

And “pupper bananas” are said to be very nutritious.

caption “May I offer you a pupper banana?” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @owenthegriff

Dogs can also resemble vegetables like a head of cauliflower.

caption “Woke up early to go to the farmers’ market and pick up this puppy-flower.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @jinju_bichonfrise

This dog’s fluffy fur matches the golden brown hue of fried chicken.

caption “Crispy crunchy doodle fingers!!!” source dogs_infood/Instagram

The fried chicken is from Hill Country Chicken.

Great on its own or in a sandwich.

caption “Fried pup sandwich.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @poochofnyc

Sicily the mini doodle pup looks right at home.

caption “Crispy crunchy pupcorn chicken.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

Pictured: @meet_sicily

Who’s hungry for pug cookies?

caption “Woke up craving a whole batch of pug cookies!” source dogs_infood/Instagram

The original photo of the cookies is from Levain Bakery.

Dog desserts are the best desserts.

caption “Frenchie marshmallow sundae with hot fudge.” source dogs_infood/Instagram

The marshmallow sundae is from Milk Bar East Village.