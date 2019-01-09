10 dog breeds that are easy to train

caption Australian Shepherds are typically easy to train. source iStock

Some dogs are easier to train than others based on their intelligence, eagerness to please, and sometimes even how much they’re motivated by food.

Doberman Pinschers and German Shepherds are common in the workforce because of how easy they are to train.

Golden retrievers are notoriously friendly and trainable, which is partially why they’re so popular in the entertainment industry.

When it comes to training your dog, the pup’s breed could play a pretty important role. Some breeds are naturally known as being more intelligent, trainable, and friendly than others. That being said, it’s no surprise that many of the easiest to train dog breeds are quite popular in the entertainment industry, considering that training pups to perform stunts and stay in one place requires a bit of obedience. It’s also no surprise you’ll see some breeds in the workforce more than others.

Al in all, every dog is different and just because a breed is considered easy to train, it doesn’t mean every dog of that kind is ready to listen and follow directions.

Here are 10 dog breeds that are typically easy to train.

Australian Cattle Dogs are good-looking and extremely intelligent pups.

caption They’re known for having a lot of energy. source Best dog photo/Shutterstock

Also known as “heelers,” Australian Cattle Dogs are extremely intelligent, according to The Dog People, which makes them a breed that’s known to quickly pick up new commands.

The obedient Belgian Malinois is hard-working and loving.

caption Belgian Malinois are a herding breed. source Shutterstock

Dubbed a “world-class worker” by American Kennel Club, the Belgian Malinois is a breed that’s very smart and eager. Since they’re eager to please their owner, they’re generally fairly easy to train.

Australian Shepherds are typically smart, trainable, and ready to work.

caption Australian Shepherds are an intelligent breed. source iStock

The Australian Shepherd is also a herding dog; these types of dogs are bred to work and are easily trained, according to the American Kennel Club.

Collies, like the famous “Lassie,” are loyal and intelligent.

caption They’re a kid-friendly breed, too. source iStock

One of the most famous canine characters of all time was Lassie, the dutiful collie in the classic TV show of the same name. So it should come as no surprise that collies are a great fit for the entertainment world partially because of how easy they are to train.

Not only are they stunning, but these herders are intelligent and easily trained, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read More: 18 dog breeds that have long lifespans

Border collies are the perfect combination of athleticism and smarts.

caption Border collies are eager to please their owners. source iStock

Similar to the collie but its own distinct breed, border collies are also very intelligent herders that love to work and aim to please, according to Dogtime. Since they aim to please their owners, they’re commonly dubbed one of the easiest to train breeds.

Often used for police work, Doberman Pinschers are intelligent, loyal, and obedient.

caption There’s a reason they’re commonly paired with police officers. source Shutterstock

Doberman Pinschers are used in the military and in law enforcement thanks to their intelligence and loyalty, according to Animal Planet. These natural-born guard dogs are fiercely loyal and known to consistently obey their masters.

German Shepherds are fast learners.

caption There’s a reason German Shepherds do police and military work. source Wikimedia Commons

Considered “dogkind’s finest all-purpose worker,” according to the American Kennel Club, German Shepherds are fairly easy to train. The breed typically has a great mix of trainable qualities including extreme intelligence, confidence, and loyalty.

Golden retrievers are playful but ready to learn.

caption Most golden retrievers quickly learn commands. source Wikimedia Commons

These goofy, playful, and loveable dogs have been cast in plenty of roles in Hollywood from “Air Bud” to “A Dog’s Purpose.” And it’s not surprising because, in addition to their gorgeous coat, thanks to their smarts and friendly demeanor, these dogs are typically very easy to train, according to Dogtime.com.

Chihuahuas can be quick learners if they’re trained properly.

caption Chihuahuas are highly motivated by food. source iStock

These extremely loyal pups are intelligent and quick learners if you can make training a fun activity, according to American Kennel Club. Although they may need to be taught some basics first, chihuahuas can be taught all sorts of tricks.

Miniature and standard poodles are eager to please their owners.

caption Poodles are eager to please their owners. source Mike Segar/Reuters

According to VetStreet, poodles have “an Einstein brain and a Three Stooges sense of humor,” making them natural-born entertainers who are also quick to catch on to new commands. And according to Animal Planet, poodles are very eager to please, thus making them fairly easy to train.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.