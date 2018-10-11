Working out and eating like Jennifer Aniston for a week was tougher than I thought, but it made me feel amazing

caption “I found Aniston’s smoothie recipe to be inedible.” source Rich Fury/Getty Images

As someone who’s written several articles about Jennifer Aniston’s diet and exercise routine, I’ve read dozens of stories about what she eats and how she works out.

Recently, I figured it would be a fun experiment to adopt Aniston’s active lifestyle for a week.

To be honest, I thought it’d be easy.

But the task quickly proved more challenging than I thought.

Following Aniston’s diet and workout regimen was energizing, but time-consuming.

Over her long, illustrious career, the seasoned actress has talked openly about her exercise and dining habits. In 2016, for example, she told People that she works out for about an hour each day, rests on Sundays, and sticks to a healthy diet, save for the occasional indulgence.

Day 1

Breakfast: Chocolate-and-frozen-fruit smoothie

caption Aniston’s morning smoothie is made of chocolate almond milk and frozen cherries, among other ingredients. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

On Monday mornings, I usually wake up early, clean my whole apartment, and do some laundry, saving breakfast and coffee for around 9 a.m.

For my first meal, I opted for Aniston’s go-to breakfast smoothie. The recipe, which the actress shared with InStyle in 2015, is made with chocolate almond milk, frozen cherries, vegan protein powder, ­cocoa, maca powder, trace mineral drops, frozen bananas, blueberries, chocolate Stevia, and sprouted almonds.

To be honest, I found Aniston’s smoothie recipe to be inedible. I’m not sure whether it was the chocolate flavoring or the protein and maca powders that put me off, but I barely choked the shake down. Still, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the drink kept me satiated until lunch.

caption I also started my day with some warm lemon water. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

I also started the day with a cup of warm water mixed with some lemon juice and a cup of coffee, just like Aniston. This step was easy to stick to since I already had a habit of drinking water with lemon every day, as well as a large cup of coffee.

Workout: Barre class

After wrapping up my morning writing assignments, I headed to the nearest location of The Bar Method, a barre studio, for a 45-minute express class.

In 2015, Aniston told Elle that she loves to mix up her workouts, which I do, too. At the time, the star said that she had recently started doing barre – a hybrid of yoga and Pilates utilizing a ballet barre – due to a hip flexor injury.

Luckily, I’ve been a Bar Method devotee for almost a year; I currently go to my local studio for classes three or four times a week. In the eight months since I started attending class regularly, my strength and flexibility have increased in spades. In fact, before Bar Method, I couldn’t even touch my toes without bending my knees, and now I can arabesque with the best of ’em.

According to Mandy Ingber, Aniston’s longtime personal trainer and yoga instructor, the actress ends every workout with a meditation session. However, since I have to get back to work every day after exercising, I used a meditation app in the shower at home instead, which was a lovely way to recenter myself and prepare for my afternoon assignments.

Lunch: Prepackaged salad

Lunch is the meal where I cut corners, so to speak. Aniston told Elle in 2016 that her typical lunch is “pretty basic,” usually “some form of vegetables or salad with protein.”

Since I don’t have a personal chef on hand to whip up a balanced meal mid-day, I ate prepackaged salads from Trader Joe’s or Target all week, which was beyond boring. That said, instead of using the creamy dressings and sauces included in the ready-to-eat salads, I opted for a homemade oil-and-vinegar mixture, which felt like a healthier substitute.

Dinner: Baked salmon with brussels sprouts

caption Aniston says she eats balanced meals with plenty of protein. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

As someone who’s not a fan of fad diets, I was relieved that Aniston has said she doesn’t cut out whole food groups. Instead, the star focuses on eating balanced meals with plenty of protein, healthy fats, and fiber.

Similarly, I believe in eating intuitively and listening to my body’s needs when it comes to both diet and exercise.

For dinner, I made baked salmon with brussels sprouts, lemon, and blueberries, which is one of my favorite meals.

Day 2

Breakfast: Cinnamon-spice oatmeal with bananas

caption I whipped an egg white into my morning oatmeal. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

On Tuesday, I woke up feeling under the weather, so drinking a warm cup of lemon water was a truly welcome addition to my morning routine.

Since I couldn’t stomach the thought of Aniston’s smoothie again, I opted for oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end – a trick the “Dumplin'” star said she learned from ex-husband Justin Theroux to give the dish a “fluffy texture.”

I kept it simple, adding an egg white to cinnamon-spice oatmeal, topped with extra cinnamon spice and banana slices. At first, I was skeptical about this egg white business, but it was delicious. As I was battling a cold, I truly needed a hot, hearty breakfast, and a smoothie just wasn’t going to cut it.

Workout: Yoga DVD by Mandy Ingber

Ingber, who has worked with Aniston since 2005, told InStyle in 2014 that the two usually do 2o to 30 minutes of cardio, followed by 45 minutes of yoga. Since I wasn’t feeling well, I just stuck to the yoga portion of Aniston’s workout regimen, using Ingber’s “Yogalosophy” DVD.

At-home workouts are theoretically easier. After all, you don’t have to lug a gym bag around or commute to a studio. But I find it very hard to get into a “zen” headspace when I can see my computer, hear email notifications on my phone, and field a delivery from the mailman.

That said, it’s easy to see why Aniston likes Ingber’s yoga workout – it’s surprisingly tough and incorporates many similar moves to barre. Since Aniston ends her workouts with a meditation session, I was happy that Ingber added one to her DVD as well.

Lunch: Prepackaged salad

Dinner: Seared sea bass and asparagus

Later that day, I went to a Halloween-themed work event, where I successfully avoided all kinds of Halloween treats and cocktails. After that, I met up with my husband for dinner, choosing an Aniston-approved entrée of seared sea bass with a side of asparagus. But when my husband ordered an ice cream sundae for dessert, I, of course, had to have some with him.

In a food diary for People magazine in 2016, Aniston revealed that she’s learned to indulge in “moderation,” so I didn’t beat myself up for sharing some delicious ice cream on date night. Life’s simply too short to turn down ice cream.

Day 3

Workout: Spin class

caption I got up early to go spinning. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

On Wednesday, I was up early for a SoulCycle class after my cups of coffee and warm lemon water, which helped soothe my throat after a night of mingling and chatting. I knew I should be resting, especially since I was out late the night before, but I couldn’t resist a class with one of my favorite instructors, Drew B.

I’ve been a Soul devotee for nearly two years, and I credit the indoor cycling workout with helping me connect fitness with my mind and body. For me, it’s provided tremendous anxiety relief, and while I used to sit in the very back corner of the room, I’m now a regular front-row rider.

Drew calls SoulCycle a “moving meditation,” and Aniston is a longtime fan of spinning as well.

Breakfast: Eggs and avocado toast

caption I seasoned the meal with olive oil, salt, and pepper. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

After spin class, I made Aniston’s signature avocado toast: eggs over easy on top of avocado-covered bread, topped with a sprinkle of olive oil, salt, and pepper.

There’s definitely a lot of prep involved in her meals, which I’m guessing is a lot easier to incorporate into your schedule when you have a personal chef.

Lunch: Prepackaged salad

I had another premade salad for lunch, which wasn’t nearly filling enough. I decided to snack on some almonds and an apple, like Aniston told Elle in 2016 she does between meals.

Dinner: Roasted chicken and vegetables

caption This one-sheet pan meal is one of my favorites. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

For dinner, I made roasted chicken and veggies, flavored with seasoning and olive oil. I love a one-sheet pan meal, and this is one of my go-to recipes.

Day 4

Breakfast: Eggs and avocado toast

I was still not feeling well when I woke up on Thursday, so I loved drinking hot water with lemon. I also enjoyed eating Aniston’s signature avocado toast with eggs over easy again.

Workout: Barre class

caption Like Aniston, I appreciate a good barre class. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

After breakfast, I attended another class at The Bar Method with studio owner and all-around fabulous human Sara Giller. Giller cares deeply about her students and her studio, and her infectious humor makes it hard not to smile, even when she’s telling you to hold your plank a little bit longer or eke out those extra reverse push-ups.

Lunch: Prepackaged salad

Dinner: Salmon burger with avocado

That night, I knew sticking to Aniston’s diet was going to be tough because my husband and I were eating out for dinner before attending a Christina Aguilera concert. I normally make homemade dinners during the week, saving restaurant and takeout meals for Fridays and Saturdays, so it’s unusual for us to dine out twice during the week.

And in all honesty, I full-on went off script for one meal. I planned on getting a salad but just couldn’t resist the allure of a salmon burger topped with avocado, and I wasn’t about to skip the bun and fries.

I did, however, cap my drinks at two and drink tons of water. Not to mention, between dancing for two hours at the Aguilera concert and walking around the city all night, I ended up adding five miles to my workout routine on day four.

Day 5

Breakfast: Eggs and avocado toast

caption I was getting used to eating this meal. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

I woke up on Friday with absolutely no voice, since both Aguilera and I had hit plenty of high notes the previous night. Aniston’s daily cup of hot water with lemon was a literal godsend after five hours of sleep.

Workout: Yoga DVD by Mandy Ingber

On day five, I kept my workout at home with “Yogalosophy.” I’d intended to try a boxing class, which Aniston has recently taken up, but since I was battling a cold (and low energy levels) for much of the week, I decided to stick to more gentle exercises.

Lunch: Prepackaged salad

Dinner: Garlic Parmesan chicken with brussels sprouts

Day 6

Even though Aniston reserves rest days for Sundays, I had to take Saturday off, because I had a very busy day ahead of me.

My husband and I just bought our first home, and we had several meetings with contractors scheduled for the day. We also had to do some furniture and tile shopping since we plan to do some renovations before we officially move in.

Breakfast: Chocolate-and-frozen-fruit smoothie

Since I was going to be on the go all day, I made Aniston’s protein shake before I left, but found it so inedible I hardly ate any of it. Naturally, by 11:30 a.m., I was starving. Unfortunately, I’d forgotten to bring a salad with me, so I was at the mercy of a nearby deli, which didn’t even serve salads.

Lunch: Chicken Parmesan sandwich

Unfortunately, Aniston’s diet is made much easier when you have access to a kitchen and plenty of time for meal prep, and the Italian deli we had lunch at pretty much only had meals smothered in sauce and cheese.

I opted for a chicken Parmesan sandwich – not exactly a healthy, balanced meal.

Dinner: Salad with chicken

That night, while my husband ordered the most delicious-looking white pizza with spinach, I stuck with an underwhelming salad with chicken.

Day 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon-spice oatmeal with bananas

I must admit, by Sunday, I was relieved that the experiment was winding down. I woke up, drank hot lemon water and coffee, and made cinnamon-spice oatmeal with an egg white whipped in, topped with bananas and extra cinnamon spice.

Workout: Spin class

After breakfast, I went back to SoulCycle for an hour-long Sunday morning “SoulSurvivor” class with Drew B.

Lunch: Prepackaged salad

In all honesty, I was happy I wouldn’t have to eat salad for lunch anymore.

Dinner: Blackened salmon with corn, tomato, and avocado salad

caption My last meal of the weeklong experiment. source Arielle Tschinkel/INSIDER

For dinner, my husband and I made blackened salmon with a corn, tomato, and avocado salad on the side.

Following Aniston’s diet and lifestyle was energizing, but time-consuming

After eating and working out like the “Murder Mystery” star all week, I certainly appreciated that she values variety in both her diet and workouts.

For starters, I liked trying out Aniston’s beloved yoga workout, and plan on giving boxing a try as soon as I can. I also generally ate the same dinners that I would normally, so this part was probably the easiest for me. I love a healthy but filling dinner and hate feeling weighed down by heavy, greasy evening meals, so I was thankful for Aniston’s balanced diet.

And even though I hated her favorite smoothie, I did love both the oatmeal and eggs over easy with avocado toast. These two meals were a nice departure from the breakfast I eat every other day without fail: plain, nonfat Greek yogurt with fruit and peanut butter mixed in.

Overall, lunch was the hardest part of this experiment; I rarely felt like the salads I ate were giving me enough energy to get me through the rest of the afternoon. If I never look at another salad again, I’ll be a happy camper.

I don’t believe in weighing myself, so I can’t say whether I lost weight, but I did feel energized all week. On Sunday, my pants also felt a bit looser than they did on Monday.

All in all, Aniston’s diet is certainly doable if you’re willing to plan out your meals and make exercise a daily priority.

