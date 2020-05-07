The Justice Department dropped its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn

caption Michael Flynn. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Justice Department dropped its case Thursday against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of lying to the FBI about his communications with Russian officials during the 2016 transition period.

But he later moved to withdraw his guilty plea after his lawyers accused the government of prosecutorial misconduct.

In an initial sentencing memo, prosecutors praised the former national security adviser and asked for little to no jail time, citing the “substantial assistance” he provided to not only the Russia probe, but separate, ongoing investigations.

However, Flynn shook up his legal team last June and his new defense lawyer, Sidney Powell, took a more combative stance, accusing the government of prosecutorial misconduct and entrapment.

Specifically, Powell accused the FBI of manipulating official records of Flynn’s January 2017 FBI interview in which he misled investigators. The Justice Department pushed back on Powell’s accusations in a separate filing last year.

In Thursday’s filing announcing it would drop the case, however, the department said it “is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not beleive Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue.”

“Moreover, we not believe that the Government can prove either the relevant false statements or their materiality beyond a reasonable doubt,” the filing said.