The Justice Department investigation into Trump’s claims of Hillary Clinton’s corruption is reportedly over, and found nothing

caption Hillary Clinton, then US Secretary of State, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in 2012. source REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel

An investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into alleged corruption by Hillary Clinton has effectively ended with no results, according to The Washington Post.

The claims, often repeated by President Donald Trump and his allies, related to Clinton’s conduct as Secretary of State, and also to the Clinton Foundation nonprofit.

Despite more than two years of effort, the investigation failed to substantiate the underlying claims, the Post report.

Although the probe’s work is said to be over, the DOJ has yet to formally end it.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A yearslong Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into claims of corruption by Hillary Clinton is over, and found nothing, according to The Washington Post.

The probe failed to substantiate a collection of allegations, made repeatedly by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans, the Post reported.

Their claims relate to Clinton’s behaviour as Secretary of State and her involvements in the nonprofit Clinton Foundation, subjects to which Trump has returned often, and devoted considerable effort to pursuing.

However, after more than two years, the probe set in motion by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November 2017 found “no tangible results,” the Post said.

It reported that the work of the investigation is over, although the DOJ has not formally closed it.

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The probe was launched after Trump and fellow Republicans claimed the FBI had not “fully pursued” corruption at the Clinton Foundation.

In particular, they complained of insufficient scrutiny of the sale of a company called Uranium One, which the US government allowed to take place during Clinton’s tenure as Barack Obama’s Secretary of State.

They accused the Obama administration of allowing Uranium One, which had mining interests in the US, to be sold to a Russian company because of donations made to the Clinton Foundation.

The probe, led by US attorney John Huber, also looked at Clinton’s use of a private email server while Secretary of State.

According to the Post, Huber essentially finished his report by early 2019, having found “nothing worth pursuing.”

The Post cited anonymous sources who said that nobody involved in the probe really expected to find anything.

But, the Post reported, Trump officials tried to keep it alive longer. It said Matthew Whitaker, in his time as Acting Attorney General, tried to push for a more “aggressive” approach.

This too appears to have produced no results.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Huber’s investigation when asked by the Post.