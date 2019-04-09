Dole Appoints Pier Luigi Sigismondi as Global President for Packaged Foods

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 April 2019 – Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, today announced the appointment of Pier Luigi Sigismondi as President of its Worldwide Packaged Foods business.









Sigismondi joins Dole with over 20 years of industry experience in consumer goods. Before joining the company, he was President of Unilever Southeast Asia and Australasia, where he led the business of this fast-growing region. Prior to that, Sigismondi held multiple global senior executive, operations and board roles with Unilever and Nestlé, in addition to NED positions in Europe and the USA.

Based at its headquarters in Singapore, Sigismondi is responsible for the global operations of Dole Packaged Foods and for driving the company’s continued innovation, growth and transformation across all markets. “We are very pleased to welcome Pier Luigi to the Dole family,” said Takeshi Kumekawa, President and CEO of Dole Asia Holdings. “With his diverse experience in leading growth for consumer goods across an extensive range of markets, we are confident that Pier Luigi will successfully combine the best from Dole’s 168 year expertise, the strengths of ITOCHU and lead us towards a healthy and sustainable future”

“I am thrilled to join Dole, an iconic brand that has long been committed to bring a healthy lifestyle to people around the world for generations”, said Sigismondi. “I look forward to building further this purpose and fulfilling Dole’s true global long-term profitable growth potential.”

An Italian citizen born in Venezuela, Sigismondi holds a Master’s Degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States.

About Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd.

With headquarters in Singapore, Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. is the global operating headquarters of the Dole Group of companies (“Dole”) owned by ITOCHU Corporation, a leading Japanese conglomerate. Dole markets globally a growing line of packaged and frozen fruit products and snacks and is a leader in growing, distributing and marketing fresh fruits throughout the Asia region.