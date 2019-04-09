Disney World’s new Dole Whip frozen margarita is a boozy version of the sweet treat

caption Disney Food Blog shared photos of the new Dole Whip margarita. source Disney Food Blog

Disney World has turned its iconic Dole Whip dessert into a frozen lime margarita.

The drink blends lime-flavored Dole Whip with Corazón Blanco Tequila.

It’s currently available at the Barefoot Pool Bar in the Polynesian Village Resort, and will soon be available at the resort’s Oasis Bar and Grill.

Disney Food Blog shared photos of the new drink and gave it a rave review.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Dole Whip is a must-have treat at the Disney parks, and now Disney World is taking it up a notch by turning it into a frozen margarita.

Disney Food Blog shared some mouthwatering photos of the refreshing new beverage that will make you want to book a trip to Disney World immediately.

caption The Dole Whip frozen margarita can be found at the Polynesian Village Resort. source Disney Food Blog

The new drink is available at the Barefoot Pool Bar in the Polynesian Village Resort and will soon be available at the resort’s Oasis Bar and Grill.

caption This looks perfect for summer. source Disney Food Blog

The drink uses lime-flavored Dole Whip instead of the classic pineapple flavor. The frozen dessert is swirled with Corazón Blanco Tequila to turn it into an adult version of the sweet favorite. You can also choose either salt or Tajín for the rim.

Read more: Why Disney park fans are obsessed with this unique frozen pineapple dessert – and where to find it

caption The Tajin rim provides a spicy chili lime flavor. source Disney Food Blog

It’s currently being sold for $12.50, and the team at Disney Food Blog gave it a rave review. They wrote that “the flavor of the lime Dole Whip shines and is not overwhelmed by the tequila.”

Read the full review with more photos over on Disney Food Blog.