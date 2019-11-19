A hotel in Japan is offering a room for less than $1 night, but your entire stay is livestreamed for anyone to watch

caption The room is typical for a Japanese-style ryokan guest room. source Management/TripAdvisor

A hotel in Japan is offering a guest room for 100 yen – that’s $0.92 – per night.

The catch? Guests must agree to a 24-hour YouTube livestream of their stay.

The hotel is attempting to fill a room that they say is generally empty and garner some buzz.

Japan is not exactly known as the most affordable country to visit, so a room for 100 yen ($0.92) might come as a welcome surprise for many.

The catch, however, is that guests give up their privacy, agreeing to a livestream on the hotel’s YouTube channel for 24 hours. The channel has over 2,000 subscribers.

caption The hotel also goes by the moniker “One Dollar Hotel.” source Business Ryokan Asahi

This “deal” can be found at the Business Ryokan Asahi in Fukuoka, Japan, and is available year-round for room number 8.

The room is a regular Japanese-style hotel room, with a tatami floor (a type of mat common in the country), and a foldable sleeping mat. There’s also a small coffee table, a TV, and a kettle. The only irregularity: a tablet with a functioning camera pointing to the middle of the room, allowing for no blind spots.

The good news is that there’s no nudity allowed, and neither is any sexual activity, or what the website refers to as “lewd acts.” As is the norm for inexpensive ryokans (traditional Japanese inns), bathrooms are shared, and guests are expected to change there, and not on camera.

caption There’s not a whole lot to see as guests don’t spend that much time in the basic room. source One Dollar Hotel/YouTube

Another small mercy: The livestream is video only, so your calls and conversations remain private. You are also allowed to turn off the lights.

The hotel also warns guests of showing the camera any personal information, such as their address or credit card details.

Some people seem to enjoy the attention, and even interact with viewers, who can comment on the livestream.

caption Some people enjoy their 24 hours of fame. source One Dollar Hotel/YouTube

According to Sora News 24, which sent a reporter to spend the night in the unconventional room, the hotel created this “Big Brother”-esque arrangement because it was the least-booked room, and it thought this might not only fill the room but also get the hotel a little viral buzz.

Sora News 24 says that many online booking sites are reluctant to list the room, but that you can simply ask the hotel for it when booking by phone.

