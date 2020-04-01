Dolly Parton is donating $1 million for coronavirus research efforts

Dolly Parton is donating $1 million dollars towards coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University.

In the podcast Dolly Parton’s America, host Jad Abumrad explored Parton’s career and the years-long friendship between the American icon and his father, surgeon Naji Abumrad.

Parton wrote on Instagram that she selected Vanderbilt to donate to because of Naji Abumrad, who is a professor of surgery at Vanderbilt University.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dolly Parton has announced plans to donate $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s COVID-19 research efforts.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Parton and Abumrad have been friends since 2014, when he treated her after a minor car accident.

The years-long friendship between the two was explored in the podcast Dolly Parton’s America, hosted by public radio veteran Jad Abumrad.

“At some point, Jad realized that there was someone calling on his father’s phone and their name was an interesting pseudonym. He asked his dad about it and he says, ‘Oh, it’s Dolly. I just help out when she needs some advice,'” Dolly Parton’s America producer Shima Oliaee said in an interview with Pocket Casts. “He’s a good friend that advises her when she has a question. So that was the first step.”

This isn’t Parton’s first foray into philanthrophy. In 1990, she founded Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that send low-income children free books every month from birth to age five. During the coronavirus pandemic, Parton is hosting Goodnight With Dolly, a series where she reads children’s books out loud, beginning with The Little Engine That Could.

Some estimates predict a coronavirus vaccine could be ready in 12-18 months, and the FDA has fast-tracked the testing process. At the end of March, the World Health Organization launched a mega-trial of the four most promising coronavirus treatments. In Seattle, researchers at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute are recruiting healthy adult volunteers to test their vaccine.

There are more than 20 vaccines currently being developed.