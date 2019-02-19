Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’ godmother. Here’s the story behind their relationship.

At the 2019 Grammys, Miley Cyrus and other musicians honored Dolly Parton’s musical career with a tribute performance.

Parton is Miley Cyrus’ godmother and she has known Miley Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for decades.

In the 2000s, Parton guest-starred on several episodes of Miley Cyrus’ Disney Channel show, “Hannah Montana.”

Over the years, Miley Cyrus and Parton have performed together multiple times.

At the 2019 Grammy awards, Dolly Parton was honored with a tribute performance and named MusiCares’ person of the year. During the show, musicians like Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, and Maren Morris took the stage alongside the country star to showcase some of Parton’s famous songs. The country music icon sang with multiple musicians during the tribute, including Miley Cyrus.

Although you might’ve missed it, during the performance, Miley Cyrus said, “You’re the best, Aunt Dolly,” and although the two aren’t related by blood, there’s a reason she referred to the country star as her aunt. Parton is Miley Cyrus’ godmother and Parton’s connection to the Cyrus family dates back to before Miley Cyrus was even born.

Parton has known the Cyrus family for years

caption Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton on the set of “Hannah Montana.” source Photo by Joel Warren/Disney Channel via Getty Images

In 2018, Billy Ray Cyrus told News & Guts that he and Parton first met when he toured with her after the release of his single “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992. During that same decade, Parton interviewed Billy Ray Cyrus for a segment on NBC and she called him “one of the nicest, sweetest people you ever want to meet.”

Miley Cyrus was born the same year that “Achy” was released and Parton has been present in Miley Cyrus’ career in many ways throughout the years. From 2006 to 2011, Miley Cyrus starred in the Disney sitcom “Hannah Montana” and in several episodes, Parton played Hannah Montana’s Aunt Dolly.

The two have also performed together several times

caption Parton and Miley Cyrus have performed “Jolene” together a few times. source Emma McIntyre/Getty

One of the pair’s most famous performances include their 2010 rendition of Parton’s hit “Jolene” at Parton’s Dollywood theme park. And, in 2016, the two performed the song with the musical group Pentatonix on NBC’s “The Voice.”

In interviews over the years, Parton and Miley Cyrus have had many positive things to say about each other

In a 2013 interview with Evening Standard – during a time when Miley Cyrus was receiving backlash for her controversial MTV Video Music Awards performance with Robin Thicke – Parton spoke about her goddaughter to the outlet.

“I’ve loved her through the years and watched her grow up and I’ve seen how smart she is and how talented she is,” Parton told the publication. “I don’t think people really realize yet what a great singer and writer she really is. She’s just trying to find her own place and wings and learn to fly.”

Prior to the Grammys tribute, Miley Cyrus told Entertainment Weekly that Parton “doesn’t really let me call her my godmother, she likes ‘fairy godmother’ much better.” Adding, “She teaches people not to judge a book by its cover, or its huge boobs and its big hair.”