A dominatrix explains how she whips and teases her clients over video during the pandemic

Mistress Amandara is a Berlin-based dominatrix.

She used to make €250 an hour to whip, tease, and belittle her clients, but she now relies on government assistance to pay her bills because of the pandemic.

“Domination is not about jerking off looking to a woman’s body,” Amandara said.

Business Insider Today spoke with Mistress Amandara to learn just how hard it is to make money doing online sex work.

With strip clubs, brothels, and bars closed, some sex workers like Berlin-based dominatrix Mistress Amandara are taking their practice online.

Domination falls under BDSM (bondage-discipline, dominance-submission, and sadism-masochism) — a consensual sexual dynamic in which people play with power through different sexual acts. Many times toys like whips, handcuffs​, and masks are involved.

Amandara is having to relearn how to dominate someone through a screen. One area she’s found some success in is using toys like dildos and paddles.

Amandara’s submissive will buy their own dildos and paddles to use on themselves as she verbally humiliates them. She says the humiliation is her favorite part.

Because of the lack of physical touch, Amandara’s clients are unwilling to pay her typical hourly fee.

“I can’t pay my bills with it – with my sex work online,” Amandara said.

Amandara used to make €250 an hour when she dominated clients in person. Now, she is having to rely on emergency assistance from the German government to pay her bills.

Because most kinds of sex work are legal in Germany, Amandara is able to receive​ government assistance during the pandemic.

In the US, sex workers are scrambling to find alternative work after being left out of a major COVID-19 relief package. This is because of the legal grey area sex work exists in the US.

Globally, sex workers who can’t meet with clients in person are turning to subscription platforms like OnlyFans and IsMyGirl.

But online domination has its limitations.

Amandara said this is, in part, because domination is such a physical act.

“It’s very hard to do domination online. You cannot expect to spank someone online, for example.”

