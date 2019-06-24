A major Dominican Republic hotel is removing liquor from its minibars after 2 US tourists died in mysterious circumstances

caption The entrance of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is seen on June 20, 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A popular hotel in the Dominican Republic will soon stop offering liquor to guests in its minibars after a string of incidents involving US tourists in the country, including the deaths of 10 Americans.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana will remove liquor dispensers from guest rooms, Erica Lopez, the General Manager of the resort told CNN, insisting that the move was done independently.

Of the 10 US tourists who have died in the Dominican Republic this year, two deaths have occurred at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Several other tourists in nearby hotels have reported feeling ill and some have even died after drinking seemingly safe beverages.

According to the New York Post, Dominican Republic police have begun looking into the possibility that counterfeit alcohol may have contributed to at least some of the puzzling tourist deaths.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana will remove liquor dispensers from guest rooms, Erica Lopez, the General Manager of the resort told CNN. Lopez told CNN that the decision was made independently, and said the move aims to "provide more tranquility for guests."

At least 10 US citizens have died in the Dominican Republic over the last year, a State Department official confirmed to CNN on Sunday, with two deaths occurring at the Hard Rock Hotel in two separate incidents.

In July 2018, David Harrison, 45, of southern Maryland died while on vacation with his wife Dawn McCoy. His wife recently told INSIDER that they had been in the Dominican Republic for nine days when he started to feel ill.

“He couldn’t talk, he was unable to sit up, everything that came out was just grunting,” she told INSIDER. “He was trying to talk, but nothing would come out.”

McCoy told INSIDER that it took a doctor 22 minutes to get to their hotel room before he was finally taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later. An autopsy revealed that he died of a heart attack and pulmonary edema.

caption Tourists on a beach in the Dominican Republic. source Flickr/David Stanley

In another incident this past April, 67-year-old Robert Bell Wallace of California died at the resort under mysterious circumstances. Relatives told Fox News that Wallace fell ill after drinking alcohol from the hotel room minibar, where he was staying for his stepson’s wedding. His family said he appeared to be in relatively good health before his trip.

“He was fine,” his niece Chloe Arnold told Fox News. “He and his wife arrived there at around midnight on April 10. On April 11 he had scotch from the minibar. He started feeling very sick, he had blood in his urine and stool right afterward.”

Wallace was hospitalized on April 13 and died the next day. Authorities have not given his family a cause of death, Arnold told Fox News.

Several other tourists have reported feeling ill and some have even died after drinking seemingly safe beverages in nearby hotels.

According to the New York Post, Dominican Republic police have begun looking into the possibility that counterfeit alcohol may have contributed to at least some of the puzzling tourist deaths.

Officials told the Post that they are investigating the alcohol suppliers at the resorts and whether the drinks had any potentially toxic chemicals, like rubbing alcohol or methanol, which can be used to dilute them.

Dominican Republic Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia told Fox News on Thursday that the ministry tested alcohol, food, water, and other areas of Dominican resorts that could have played a role in the deaths, and that results of the investigation could be known as soon as Monday.

Still, he remained confident that no foul-play was involved in the tourist deaths, and promised to take action against any wrongdoing.

“If there’s something that went wrong, we will take the disciplinary measures that are warranted,” Garcia told Fox News on Friday. “We will make whatever decision we must make if there’s been negligence of any kind. We will act.”