A Dominican Republic health official said any tie between the spate of recent tourist deaths is ‘fake news’

caption The entrance of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, where two tourists have died. source Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At least nine US tourists have died from heart attacks, pulmonary edemas, or other apparent natural causes while staying at all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican within the past year.

Ministry of Public Health spokesman Carlos Suero called the coverage of the deaths “hysteria against the Dominican Republic, to hurt our tourism.”

The Dominican Republic’s tourism minister, Francisco Javier Garcia, said at a press conference on Friday said the deaths are “mysterious.”

The FBI is assisting Dominican officials in an investigation into why the tourists died.

A spokesman for the Dominican Republic’s health ministry called ties between the recent spate of US tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic “fake news” aimed at the country’s tourism industry.

The US State Department told INSIDER that it doesn’t publish data regarding natural deaths abroad, but said there has not been “an uptick in the number of US citizen deaths reported” in the Dominican Republic compared to previous years.

“It’s all a hysteria against the Dominican Republic, to hurt our tourism, this is a very competitive industry and we get millions of tourists, we are a popular destination,” Ministry of Public Health spokesman Carlos Suero told Fox News on Wednesday. “People are taking aim at us.”

caption US tourists who have died while on vacation in the DR source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

The tourism industry accounted for more than 17% of the Dominican Republic’s economy in 2017, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, and news of the recent deaths has reportedly caused concern among people planning trips to the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia said at a press conference on Friday that toxicology reports are pending for some of cases, but autopsies showed that all of the US tourists had died of natural causes.

“It’s not true that there has been an avalanche of American tourists dying in our country, and it’s not true that we have mysterious deaths,” he said, according to a translation from CNN.

“We want the truth, not a special treatment,” he added.

Garcia, told CNN last week that all of the deaths are isolated incidents.

“Investigation into them is a top priority for us and for the National Police. We are asking them to deploy all resources to help provide answers as quickly as possible,” he said.

The FBI is assisting Dominican officials in an investigation into why the tourists died.