Dominican Republic police are questioning a Delaware woman’s story about being brutally attacked at a resort

caption Tammy Lawrence-Daley. source NBC Philadelphia

Dominican Republic authorities are questioning a Delaware woman’s claim that she was brutally attacked at a resort in the country, saying investigators have found inconsistencies.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, made headlines last week after writing a Facebook post detailing an attack she claimed happened at the all-inclusive Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana while she was vacationing her her husband and friends in January.

Lawrence-Daley, of Wilmington, Delaware, claimed in the post that she was attacked in an hours-long assault by a man wearing a resort uniform after she had stepped out of her room to find a late-night snack.

Dominican Republic national police chief spokesman Col. Frank Durán told CBS News that officials are still investigating her claims, and say they have found inconsistencies.

“There is a lot of conjecture about the case, a lot of information that doesn’t match some of the statements,” Durán said. “We have to wait for the investigation to end.”

Punta Cana Tourism Police spokesman Ramón Brito told NBC Philadelphia that investigators found “incongruencies” and “discrepancies” in statements made by Lawrence-Daley’s husband, Christopher Daley.

Daley has accused local authorities of mishandling the investigation and delaying the administration of a rape kit.

He said he and his wife went to a local courthouse in Higuey before filing a complaint with police, he told NBC.

“We were supposed to get a police report in February and we didn’t get that,” he told NBC Philadelphia.

A spokesperson from the Dominican Republic Attorney General’s Office told NBC Philadelphia that the couple had not filed a complaint.

The spokesperson said a rape kit for Lawrence-Daley came back negative. Lawrence-Daley told PEOPLE magazine the rape kit wasn’t administered until 48 hours after the attack.

“We had to force them to do a rape kit and that didn’t happen until 48 hours later. And even at that point it was an external swab, that was it,” she told the Associated Press.

Lawrence-Daley said the hotel staff was unhelpful too – she said a staff member told her husband that she was likely drunk and sleeping it off while she was missing.

A spokesperson from the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana told NBC Philadelphia: “We emphasize that, since the occurrence of this regrettable event, we have treated Mrs. Lawrence-Daley’s situation with due diligence and attention. We have always implemented security measures in our hotels for our guests and employees.”

Lawrence-Daley said in her Facebook post that she came forward to warn others about what she said happened, saying her attacker “is still out there.”