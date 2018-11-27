Here’s how to get a Domino’s pizza for 50% off this week

caption Domino’s is giving 50% off all regularly priced pizzas ordered online. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Domino’s is giving customers 50% off all pizzas this week.

The deal started as a Cyber Monday special, and will last until December 2.

The deal is applicable to any full-priced pizza.

The offer can be redeemed by ordering on the Domino’s website or its mobile app, or through Domino’s AnyWare service on Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Slack, and Facebook Messenger.

Though Cyber Monday is over, Domino’s has a holiday deal that’s lasting until the end of the week that pizza lovers may want to take advantage of.

Until December 2, Domino’s customers can get 50% off all full-priced pizzas on the menu. The deal is automatically redeemed on any orders placed online and through the Domino’s mobile app.

The deal can also be redeemed on Domino’s pizzas ordered through Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Slack, and Facebook Messenger with the Domino’s AnyWare service.

Additionally, the deal isn’t just limited to the US; customers in Canada can also redeem the promotion this week.

This isn’t the first time Domino’s has launched a 50% off promotion. In July, a similar deal was available to celebrate the beginning of summer.

