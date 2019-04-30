A Dominos employee assaulted a co-worker over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers

caption The incident happened at a Texas Dominos pizza. source Google Maps

A little movie called “Avengers: Endgame” came out on Friday.

People are going to great lengths to avoid spoilers for the three-hour action movie.

At a Dominos in Texas, one employee reportedly physically assaulted another.

One customer called the situation “hilarious.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

In case you somehow missed it, a little movie called “Avengers: Endgame” came out on Friday. People seem to care a lot about this three-hour movie.

The desire to avoid information about “Endgame” reportedly led one Dominos Pizza employee in Texas to physically assault another, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Read more: Fans are sharing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers without context and they are spot-on

The assault was reported by the Friendswood City police. According to police, Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after a co-worker spoiled “Endgame.”

“That’s hilarious,” one Domino’s customer told a reporter for a local ABC affiliate who visited the franchise location. “That just seems kinda insane to me.”

In terms of box office numbers, “Avengers: Endgame” had the biggest opening weekend in history. The movie brought in an estimated $350 million domestically and $1.2 billion globally.

A representative for Domino’s didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.