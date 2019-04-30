A Dominos employee assaulted a co-worker over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers

- source
- A little movie called “Avengers: Endgame” came out on Friday.
- People are going to great lengths to avoid spoilers for the three-hour action movie.
- At a Dominos in Texas, one employee reportedly physically assaulted another.
- One customer called the situation “hilarious.”
In case you somehow missed it, a little movie called “Avengers: Endgame” came out on Friday. People seem to care a lot about this three-hour movie.
The desire to avoid information about “Endgame” reportedly led one Dominos Pizza employee in Texas to physically assault another, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The assault was reported by the Friendswood City police. According to police, Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after a co-worker spoiled “Endgame.”
“That’s hilarious,” one Domino’s customer told a reporter for a local ABC affiliate who visited the franchise location. “That just seems kinda insane to me.”
In terms of box office numbers, “Avengers: Endgame” had the biggest opening weekend in history. The movie brought in an estimated $350 million domestically and $1.2 billion globally.
A representative for Domino’s didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.
