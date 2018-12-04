19 things you didn’t know about Domino’s

caption There’s a lot to know about the pizza chain. source Domino’s

Domino’s is an incredibly successful pizza chain available in 85 countries.

The chain has gotten creative with its delivery allowing users to order pizzas via Twitter, its zero-click delivery app, and even Slack.

The company once ran a campaign in which they fixed potholes to make the delivery process smoother.

As a struggling high school student, a young Tom Monaghan printed the quote, “The harder I try to be good the worse I get; but I may do something sensational yet” into his yearbook.

Little did he know that he was right. Just years later, he would go on to found Domino’s, one of the world’s most successful and beloved pizza chains.

Now available in 85 countries worldwide from the US to Lichtenstein and Bangladesh, the stories behind the iconic red-and-blue symbol deserve to be told. Read on for 19 things you probably didn’t know about Domino’s.

Domino’s was originally called DomiNick’s.

caption The pizza joint used to go by a different name. source Matt Cardy / Stringer/GettyImages

In 1960, brothers Tom and James Monaghan purchased an old pizza restaurant in Ypsilanti, Michigan called DomiNick’s. The restaurant became “Domino’s” in 1965, a title invented by delivery driver Jim Kennedy.

One brother traded his half of the business for a VW Beetle.

caption James Monaghan chose the car over the business. source Wikipedia

Just eight months after the grand opening, founding brother James Monaghan traded his half of the partnership for an old Volkswagen Beetle that the brothers originally used to deliver pizzas.

For over 30 years, Domino’s only offered two sizes of pizza and one drink.

caption Domino’s has since upped their menu game. source Scott Olson /GettyImages

For the majority of their existence, Domino’s offered only two sizes of pizza, 11 toppings, and one soft drink: cola. They also only offered pizza on a delivery or carry-out basis. They believed the simplicity of their menu resulted in higher-quality products and more efficient business.

They have been delivery-centric since the beginning.

caption The pizza joint has always focused on delivery. source Kevork Djansezian /GettyImages

The original Domino’s building was too small for sit-down dining. Instead, Tom Monaghan hired local laid-off factory workers to deliver pizzas around town.

The three dots represent the original three stores.

caption The store started in Michigan. source Alan Diaz/ApImages

By 1965, Tom Monaghan owned three Domino’s locations in Michigan, each represented in Domino’s symbol. He originally planned to place a new dot for each new store.

You can get vegan Domino’s in Israel.

caption The pizza (not pictured) is topped with soy cheese. source domino’s

In 2013, Domino’s introduced their first vegan pizza in Israel, according to Food Beast. Instead of dairy cheese, the pizza comes topped with soy cheese and veggies.

Domino’s not only delivers pizza — they also fill potholes.

caption The campaign featured construction workers fixing potholes. source Domino’s Pizza

In 2018, Domino’s repair trucks began filling potholes across the US. Although the chain said they just wanted to keep pizza deliveries running smoothly, many perceived the stunt as oddly dystopian.

Domino’s tested pizza delivery by drone.

caption The drone being used for delivery is made of carbon fiber and aluminum. source Emma Fierberg

In 2016, Domino’s partnered with startup Flirtey to design the first pizza delivery drone. The drone debuted in New Zealand.

They once hosted a tattoo competition that went wrong.

caption Too many people got tattoos in honor of the brand. source Domino’s

In 2018, Domino’s offered a lifetime of free pizza to Russian fans who got a tattoo of the chain’s logo. Unfortunately, they had to end the competition after too many people rushed to get tatted. Instead, they offered free pizza to the first 350 people to share their ink online.

The pizza chain was forced to reinvent their entire recipe.

caption The pizza recipe changed in 2009. source Domino’s Pizza/Facebook

Amid a slew of criticisms including claims that their crust tasted like cardboard, Domino’s completely did away with their old pizza recipe. After a long period of decline, 2009 and beyond saw the chain experience a successful pizza renaissance with a brand new taste.

Domino’s is the United States’ fifth favorite pizza chain.

caption America seems to love Domino’s. source REUTERS/Thomas Peter

As of April 2018, Domino’s is the fifth most popular pizza chain in the United States. It falls just after Pizza Ranch, Papa Murphy’s, Marco’s Pizza, and Papa John’s.

After the US, India has the world’s most Domino’s restaurants.

caption Domino’s is incredibly popular in India. source Wikimedia Commons

As of the end of 2017, India had the second most Domino’s locations in the world. The country is currently home to 1,126 restaurants and counting.

Domino’s delivers over one million pizzas a day.

caption Workers work fast to deliver so many pizzas a day. source REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

In the US alone, Domino’s delivers over one million pizzas every day. Domino’s delivery drivers cover 10 million miles each week-the same distance it would take to make 14 trips to the moon and back.

Domino’s created a self-driving pizza delivery robot.

caption The robot was named “DRU.” source Domino’s

In 2016, Domino’s introduced a self-driving pizza delivery vehicle to the world. Called ‘DRU‘ (Domino’s Robotic Unit), the little robot first came to life in New Zealand and is essentially a low-powered oven on wheels.

They also have a zero-click delivery app.

caption The app features a timer. source Domino’s

In 2016, Domino’s introduced a zero-click pizza delivery app. When users open the app, a countdown timer begins. If they don’t stop the timer after 30 seconds, the app automatically sends in an order for delivery.

Domino’s created “tweet to order” pizzas

caption It doesn’t take much to order pizza on Twitter. source Domino’s

If social media didn’t already contribute enough to our lives, now we can even use it to get fed. In 2015, Domino’s began their “tweet to order”service, allowing users to tweet a pizza emoji at the official Domino’s account to place a direct order for delivery.

They briefly allowed customers watch their pizza being made via webcam.

caption Consumers in Utah could watch their pizzas being made. source Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

A Domino’s location in Salt Lake City, Utah, briefly allowed customers to order online and watch chefs make their pizza live via webcam. The restaurant placed five cameras in their kitchen for the entire month of May in 2013.

There is a Domino’s Wedding Registry for pizza-loving pairs

caption Pizza could be a part of your big day. source Domino’s

There’s no better way to celebrate true love than with humanity’s one true love: pizza. In 2017, Domino’s launched a wedding registry service allowing couples to make pizza an official part of their big day.

Anyware program allows you to order pizza via Alexa and Slack.

caption It’s all-too-easy to order pizza from Domino’s. source Charles Krupa/ApImages

Domino’s Anyware program allows you to order pizza from-well, anywhere. Users can order their slices via devices and apps like Google Home, Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and most recently, Slack.

