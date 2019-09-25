Domino’s is paying one carb lover hundreds of dollars to test all of its garlic bread

caption Domino’s garlic bread. source Domino’s

Domino’s is now hiring a garlic bread taste tester to spend a day sampling their garlic breads and upcoming products.

The “Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester” will work at the company’s Brisbane, Australia office.

The position pays $30 per hour for one day (7.5 hours) and includes a free pizza lunch.

The application, which closes on October 7, calls for a 200-word essay or a 30-second video explaining why you’re perfect for the job.

If you’re in the market for a new job and happen to have a thing for garlic bread, you might want to consider checking out Domino’s latest job listing.

The pizza giant is looking to hire someone to spend a day sampling their garlic breads and upcoming products – while getting paid.

Domino’s garlic bread, cheesy garlic bread, and cheese and garlic scrolls are just a few of the products that will be on the menu.

The position pays $30 per hour for one day (7.5 hours), and includes a free pizza lunch.

caption Domino’s cheese and garlic scrolls. source Domino’s

The “Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester” listing is for the company’s Brisbane, Australia, office. The application, posted on LinkedIn, closes on October 7 and calls for a 200-word essay or a 30-second video explaining why you should get the job.

“You butter believe it! We’re looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside, to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads at Domino’s Headquarters in Brisbane,” the posting reads.

caption Domino’s cheesy garlic bread. source Domino’s

Domino’s noted that their “ideal candidate” has “never met a carb they didn’t like” and “does not identify as a vampire.”

The garlic bread taste tester must also understand the perfect “crunch to softness” ratio and should be passionate about “food, innovation, and having fun.”

caption Domino’s job posting on LinkedIn. source Domino’s / LinkedIn

Thankfully, the skills wanted for the position include some pretty basic garlic lover traits. One must have a “minimum of five years experience in garlic bread consumption” and a “detailed understanding of the pizza and garlic bread relationship.”

The taste tester must also have working taste buds and have “burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down.”

This isn’t the first wacky food-related job we’ve seen this year. A burger chain recently offered an internship that promised to pay a candidate $1,000 to taste the chain’s bacon-loaded menu items in one flavor-filled day.

