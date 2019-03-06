Domino’s Pizza Malaysia turned its job openings into video game characters, and netizens are loving it

Instead of employing a traditional job advertisement, the company delighted netizens by featuring each role as a playable character in a video game. Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

What’s the Achilles’ heel of a pizza deliveryman?

Well, according to a video from Domino’s Pizza Malaysia, it’s heavy rain.

The pizza chain published a 47-second video on its Facebook page on Friday (Mar 1), advertising six roles in the company, including cook, deliveryman, and store manager.

It’s been viewed 10,000 times.

Instead of doing a traditional job advertisement, the company delighted netizens by featuring each role as a playable character in a video game.

The opening scene, featuring 8-bit artwork, looks like a Nintendo game.

The six roles are then introduced, with “weaknesses” and “strengths” for each role’s character.

The pizza rider, for example, shoots out chilli flakes like ninja stars.

Domino’s pizza-maker character uses a pizza peel as his weapon…

A pizza peel is a wooden or metal paddle used to slide pizzas in and out of the oven. Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

… while the manager-in-training and store manager use a notepad and a clipboard respectively to land hits.

Hilariously, the store manager’s weakness is “leave submission” from staff.

Meanwhile, the call centre agent’s special ability is upselling extra cheese on pizzas…

… and the bane of a remote call agent’s life is an unstable Internet connection.

The video closes with a link to the formal job descriptions for the roles.

In the comments, tickled netizens praised Domino’s for how “cool”, “retro” and “creative” the video was.

This is so cool!!!! Whoever is behind this deserves a Raise — 💫 (@_aqilahnasir) March 2, 2019

Before, you win the taste, service and variety war. Now even commercials war. All hail the lorde of the Pizzas! — Iskandar (@iskandarzulzak) March 2, 2019

Nice. An advert with a breath of fresh air. — Jason Mnemonic (@jasonmnemonic) March 3, 2019

And in a sign that the ad worked, one person also said that the video made him want to apply for the jobs.

