Domino’s Pizza Malaysia turned its job openings into video game characters, and netizens are loving it

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

Instead of employing a traditional job advertisement, the company delighted netizens by featuring each role as a playable character in a video game.
Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

What’s the Achilles’ heel of a pizza deliveryman?

Well, according to a video from Domino’s Pizza Malaysia, it’s heavy rain.

The pizza chain published a 47-second video on its Facebook page on Friday (Mar 1), advertising six roles in the company, including cook, deliveryman, and store manager.

It’s been viewed 10,000 times.

Instead of doing a traditional job advertisement, the company delighted netizens by featuring each role as a playable character in a video game.

The opening scene, featuring 8-bit artwork, looks like a Nintendo game.

Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

The six roles are then introduced, with “weaknesses” and “strengths” for each role’s character.

The pizza rider, for example, shoots out chilli flakes like ninja stars.

Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

Domino’s pizza-maker character uses a pizza peel as his weapon…

A pizza peel is a wooden or metal paddle used to slide pizzas in and out of the oven.
Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

… while the manager-in-training and store manager use a notepad and a clipboard respectively to land hits.

Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

Hilariously, the store manager’s weakness is “leave submission” from staff.

Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

Meanwhile, the call centre agent’s special ability is upselling extra cheese on pizzas…

Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

… and the bane of a remote call agent’s life is an unstable Internet connection.

Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

The video closes with a link to the formal job descriptions for the roles.

Facebook/Domino’s Pizza Malaysia

In the comments, tickled netizens praised Domino’s for how “cool”, “retro” and “creative” the video was.

And in a sign that the ad worked, one person also said that the video made him want to apply for the jobs.

Read also: It seems Domino’s Singapore sent rival Pizza Hut a pizza for V-Day, and a series of ‘punny’ messages ensued