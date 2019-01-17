Don Cheadle says ‘Avengers’ co-star Mark Ruffalo can’t stop himself from revealing spoilers: ‘He runs his mouth a lot’

caption Don Cheadle has no patience for Mark Ruffalo’s inability to contain spoilers. source NBC and Noam Galai/Getty Images

Don Cheadle says that his “Avengers” co-star, Mark Ruffalo, has a habit of accidentally letting spoilers slip regarding the Marvel franchise.

“He runs his mouth a lot,” Cheadle said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The actor, known for his role as War Machine, added that he tries to avoid being put in interviews with Ruffalo specifically for that reason.

“Why do I need that hassle, right?” the 54-year-old actor explained to Fallon. “I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie.”

Cheadle added that Ruffalo (who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk) and co-star Tom Holland (who portrays Peter Parker/Spider-Man) are “a little chatty” and he’s more careful about spoiling movie moments because there are “penalties to pay.”

caption Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are more than familiar with Ruffalo and Holland’s record of saying things that they’re not supposed to reveal about the franchise.

After “Avengers: Infinity War” was released in April 2018, fans realized that Ruffalo actually spoiled the cliffhanger ending of “Infinity War” during a 2017 interview. After Ruffalo said, “Wait ’til you see this next one [“Infinity War”]. Everybody dies,” Cheadle looked at him in shock.

Months later, Cheadle appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and explained that he had no idea that Ruffalo would reveal so much.

“Of course I didn’t know he was going to do that,” Cheadle said. “I tried to stop him. You saw that.”

He also added that Ruffalo “can’t do press for any movie because he might talk about a Marvel movie.”

caption Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel

There’s also the time that Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the sound from the first 20 minutes of “ Thor: Ragnarok” on his Instagram.

“I thought I was going to get fired,” he said.

As for Holland, who’s one of the newer stars to join the MCU, he was unanimously voted the “least trustworthy” by his “Infinity War” co-stars.

Considering that Holland has previously spoiled the film for a theater of excited fans and co-star Benedict Cumberbatch said that doing interviews with the young star feels like “chaperoning,” it’s unsurprising that he’s not given too much information about his part in the MCU films.

Watch the video below.

