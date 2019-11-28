Donald Trump Jr. challenged his supporters to ‘trigger’ their liberal relatives over Thanksgiving dinner, offering prizes for the best one caught on camera

Donald Trump Jr. challenged his supporters to “trigger” their liberal relatives at Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday and film it.

Trump Jr. offered a MAGA hat and a copy of his book “Triggered” as the prize for the best video.

“Have some fun with this guys. Let’s see how triggered you can get them,” the president’s son wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

A poll conducted by Business Insider in the run up to the holidays found talking-Trump was the second least popular conversation choice. Only religion was more unpopular.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Donald Trump Jr. tasked supporters of his father to “trigger” their liberal relatives at Thanksgiving on Thursday, and offered a prize for the best one caught on camera.

“Trigger a liberal thanksgiving! Have some fun & talk politics at the thanksgiving table. Best pic/vid of something/someone triggered maybe w/ my book, wins a signed copy of Triggered & a MAGA hat,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Wednesday.

Sharing the challenge with his 2.1 million followers on Instagram later on Wednesday, Trump Jr wrote: “Have some fun with this guys. Let’s see how triggered you can get them.”

Trigger a liberal thanksgiving! Have some fun & talk politics at the thanksgiving table. Best pic/vid of something/someone triggered maybe w/ my book, wins a signed copy of Triggered & a MAGA hat… Tag me in IG pics & I’ll choose by Sunday. Have fun! https://t.co/HKA9knWBBW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 27, 2019

While Trump Jr. appeared to relish the thought of a political Thanksgiving, a poll conducted by Business Insider in the run up to the holiday found talking-Trump was the second least popular conversation choice, bested only by religion.

People would rather talk about pretty much anything but Trump, the poll found, including their financial situation or their relationship status.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In a separate Instagram post, Trump Jr. also appeared to encourage his supporters to troll their liberal relatives during the Christmas holidays in December by presenting them with Trump-themed tree ornaments.