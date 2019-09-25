A photographer takes incredible close-up photos of water droplets that look like miniature works of art

- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
- Photographer Don Komarechka is a master when it comes to taking extreme close-up photos.
- This style of photography is called macro photography.
- The water droplets refract light and act as tiny lenses, allowing for an image to appear inside of them.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more.
Some photographers like to capture the big picture, but for Don Komarechka it’s all about getting up close. Really, really close. He is a master at macro photography, which is a style of extreme close-up photography where the image subject appears larger than its size in real life.
In this series, Komarechka has focused on daisies, bugs, and jewel-like water droplets.
Keep scrolling to see his mesmerizing photos and learn how the magic is done.
Photographer Don Komarechka has always had a fascination with the natural world that we cannot see with our own eyes, he told Insider via email.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
He says he has always been science-minded and loves macro photography because there is “a universe of details at our feet just waiting to be explored and understood.”
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
The water droplet is a key component of Komarechka’s work.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
The water droplets function as tiny lenses, allowing the light from the background to refract through and create an image inside of each one.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
Choosing the right flower is also important.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
For this series, Komarechka prefers to work with Gerbera Daisies.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
They are radially symmetrical and perfectly fill each water droplet’s circular space, as you can see here.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
But any daisy will do.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
Sometimes he even adds bugs to the equation.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
Although, he admits “they are difficult actors to deal with” because of their erratic movements.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
Especially ants.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
“Weevils behave better and move slower, but you are guaranteed to have a more difficult time getting the shot whenever an insect is involved,” he wrote.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
When working with bugs, an image that would typically take an hour to construct might end up taking the majority of a day.
Even without bugs, setting up the shot and composition can take a few hours.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
But once Komarechka is satisfied with the concept, capturing the final image can happen in a matter of minutes, he wrote.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
And the results make it all worth it.
- source
- Don Komarechka Photography
You can keep up with Don Komarechka‘s work on Facebook and Instagram and pre-order his new book “Macro Photography: The Universe at Our Feet” in hardcover or ebook format.