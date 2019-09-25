A photographer takes incredible close-up photos of water droplets that look like miniature works of art

caption Macro photography is a style of photography in which the subject is extremely close up. source Don Komarechka Photography

Photographer Don Komarechka is a master when it comes to taking extreme close-up photos.

This style of photography is called macro photography.

The water droplets refract light and act as tiny lenses, allowing for an image to appear inside of them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Some photographers like to capture the big picture, but for Don Komarechka it’s all about getting up close. Really, really close. He is a master at macro photography, which is a style of extreme close-up photography where the image subject appears larger than its size in real life.

In this series, Komarechka has focused on daisies, bugs, and jewel-like water droplets.

Keep scrolling to see his mesmerizing photos and learn how the magic is done.

Photographer Don Komarechka has always had a fascination with the natural world that we cannot see with our own eyes, he told Insider via email.

source Don Komarechka Photography

He says he has always been science-minded and loves macro photography because there is “a universe of details at our feet just waiting to be explored and understood.”

source Don Komarechka Photography

The water droplet is a key component of Komarechka’s work.

source Don Komarechka Photography

The water droplets function as tiny lenses, allowing the light from the background to refract through and create an image inside of each one.

source Don Komarechka Photography

Choosing the right flower is also important.

source Don Komarechka Photography

For this series, Komarechka prefers to work with Gerbera Daisies.

source Don Komarechka Photography

They are radially symmetrical and perfectly fill each water droplet’s circular space, as you can see here.

source Don Komarechka Photography

But any daisy will do.

source Don Komarechka Photography

Sometimes he even adds bugs to the equation.

source Don Komarechka Photography

Although, he admits “they are difficult actors to deal with” because of their erratic movements.

source Don Komarechka Photography

Especially ants.

source Don Komarechka Photography

“Weevils behave better and move slower, but you are guaranteed to have a more difficult time getting the shot whenever an insect is involved,” he wrote.

source Don Komarechka Photography

When working with bugs, an image that would typically take an hour to construct might end up taking the majority of a day.

Even without bugs, setting up the shot and composition can take a few hours.

source Don Komarechka Photography

But once Komarechka is satisfied with the concept, capturing the final image can happen in a matter of minutes, he wrote.

source Don Komarechka Photography

And the results make it all worth it.

source Don Komarechka Photography

You can keep up with Don Komarechka‘s work on Facebook and Instagram and pre-order his new book “Macro Photography: The Universe at Our Feet” in hardcover or ebook format.