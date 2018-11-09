Don Lemon asks Trump which caravan the Thousand Oaks shooter belonged to as he doubles down on claim that America’s biggest threat is ‘homegrown killers’

caption Don Lemon. source CNN/YouTube

During Thursday’s “CNN Tonight,” the host Don Lemon spoke about recent mass shootings including one in which 12 people were killed at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

He attacked President Donald Trump for focusing on the migrant caravan headed toward the US border while violence was happening within the United States.

The CNN host Don Lemon has doubled down on his claim that America’s biggest threat is “homegrown killers.”

During “CNN Tonight” on Thursday, Lemon listed off places where mass shootings had taken place in recent years – including the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, where 12 people were killed this week – and ridiculed President Donald Trump for instead focusing on the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico.

“Remember just last week when the president told you it was the caravan you were supposed to be afraid of – the caravan he is strangely not talking about much since the election?” Lemon said. “Well, the caravan didn’t shoot up that bar in Thousand Oaks. Which caravan did the shooter belong to? None of them as far as I know. The caravan didn’t kill 11 people in that Pittsburgh synagogue.”

He added that the caravan was “not the problem and hasn’t been the problem.”

“Homegrown killers are the problem,” Lemon said. “Homegrown killers are the problem. The question is, when are we going to do something about it?”

Last week, while discussing the shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue and other recent violence in the US, Lemon said the biggest threat to America was “white men.”

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” Lemon said in the segment lest week.