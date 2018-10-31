CNN’s Don Lemon says the biggest terror threat to the US is white men

caption Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon on “Cuomo Prime Time.” source CNN

The CNN anchor Don Lemon spoke about recent acts of violence in the US during an appearance on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Tuesday evening.

Lemon said the US had to “stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men.”

The CNN anchor Don Lemon said on Tuesday that the biggest terror threat facing the US is white men.

On “Cuomo Prime Time” on Tuesday evening, Lemon and Chris Cuomo discussed recent acts of violence in the US.

Gregory Alan Bush is accused of fatally shooting two black people at a Kentucky grocery store, and Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue after screaming that “all Jews must die.” Both are white men.

Cesar Sayoc is accused of sending pipe bombs to people and organizations critical of President Donald Trump. People who know Sayoc told CNN he described himself as a white supremacist.

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” Lemon said in the segment on Tuesday.

“There is no travel ban on them … They had the Muslim ban; there is no white-guy ban,” he added. “So what do we do about that?”

Earlier in the clip, Lemon said he encouraged people “not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity.”

“But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else, some people who are marching towards the border, like it’s imminent,” he said.