Long-time NBA head coach Don Nelson looks a lot different in retirement and is ‘smoking some pot’

caption Don Nelson looks a little different. source NBA Sports

Long-time NBA head coach Don Nelson made an appearance at Oracle Arena to talk about his days with the Golden State Warriors.

For those who don’t follow the NBA closely, the Hall of Famer may be nearly unrecognizable from his coaching and playing days.

When asked what he has been doing in retirement, Nelson said, “smoking some pot.”

The previously clean-cut Nelson is now sporting a ponytail and beard.

When asked what he has been doing in retirement, Nelson was quick to note that he has been “smoking some pot,” before clarifying that he never did it while he was a player or a coach (via KNBR).

Nelson won five championships with the Boston Celtics as a player but is better known for his 31 seasons as a head coach, most recently with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

This is the Don Nelson most sports fans remember, from his final season with the Warriors during the 2009-10 season.