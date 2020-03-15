Donald Glover was trending on Twitter overnight. Fans feared he tested positive for the coronavirus, but he actually dropped a new album overnight — for free.

Actor and musician Donald Glover, who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, surprised fans by releasing a new collection of songs early Sunday morning.

Donald Glover, the musician who made waves with his 2019 Grammys Record of the Year and highly acclaimed video “This Is America,” and often goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, worried then surprised fans when he dropped a new album early Sunday morning,

Around 3 am on Sunday, a Twitter user was one of the first to tweet a link to Donald Glover’s website, called “Donald Glover Presents,” where the new songs can be accessed for free.

The site contains a simple music player with cover art and appears to lack song titles. According to fans who’ve listened to the songs, the website includes 11 previously unheard tracks by Glover, plus one previously released single, “Feels Like Summer.”

Apparently, shortly after Glover’s new music-filled website was shared, the artist’s name was trending on Twitter.

Some fans thought that perhaps Glover had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that wasn’t the case – he simply dropped new music that fans can enjoy while practicing social distancing, or staying indoors and away from large crowds to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Saw Donald Glover trending,” one Twitter user wrote. “I was scared he caught the corona. Nope, new music.”

Saw Donald Glover trending i was scared he caught the corona.

Nope, new music pic.twitter.com/XaOBl3B60S — MassMan Pro (@MassManPro) March 15, 2020

Sees Donald Glover trending….freak that he has Corona…freak even more when I find out it's NEW MUSIC — Tequila Brie (@DaisyVicEdwards) March 15, 2020

“Good news – new album dropped – just in time for #StayTheFHome quarantine,” one user wrote.

*Sees Donald Glover trending on Twitter, desperately hoping it's not #Corona related* Good news—new album dropped—just in time for #StayTheFHome quarantine ???? https://t.co/pqVV8gX0XU pic.twitter.com/jIgxsJ2znM — janniks (@jnnksbrt) March 15, 2020

Other fans on Twitter appeared to express their feelings about the artist releasing new music amid a turbulent time in the world.

“Donald Glover dropping his album at 1 am on a stream while the world is in chaos,” one person tweeted.

Donald Glover dropping his album at 1am on a stream while the world is in chaos pic.twitter.com/u8bkKLrljw — kels (@kelsmoregon) March 15, 2020

donald glover ???? corona virus coming out of no where

and startling everyone — . (@morqanv) March 15, 2020

Despite the initial shock some fans seemed to experience after seeing Glover’s name making headlines on Twitter amid the spread of the coronavirus, many people seemed to appreciate having some new tunes to enjoy.

One user wrote, “Good morning to Donald Glover and absolutely no one else for this good Corona croonin’ he’s doing.”

Pleeeease let this mean there will be a new @donaldglover tour if we survive corona ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/tzcIx9VUsw — Kira Hale (@KiraAHale) March 15, 2020

Good morning to Donald Glover and absolutely no one else for this good Corona croonin’ he’s doing. https://t.co/YybuKbYaS6 — Dani With The One N (@IAmDaniCanada) March 15, 2020

Donald Glover's new album might be the solution to Corona virus. ???? — Lan Rae (@__heislanre) March 15, 2020

Glover has not appeared to make any public statement about the coronavirus and the timing of his newly released songs, which were accessible free of charge on the DonaldGloverPresents.com website at the time of writing.