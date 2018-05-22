Donald Glover fans have taken over a popular Trump fan page on Reddit

caption Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” source LucasFilm

Fans of actor and artist Donald Glover have taken over a Reddit page that was previously dedicated to President Donald Trump.

The majority of the top posts on the subreddit, /r/thedonald, currently feature images of Glover and links to his work.

Fans of Donald Glover, the multi-talented performer and actor, have taken over a Reddit page that was previously dedicated to promoting and discussing President Donald Trump.

The Trump fan page, /r/thedonald, currently has its first several pages filled almost entirely with images of Glover and links to his work.

Not to be confused with the more notorious Trump subreddit, /r/The_Donald – which has over 600,000 followers on the site – /r/thedonald currently has 16,817 followers.

Donald Glover fans have taken over Trump fanpage /r/thedonald and now they're waging war on /r/The_Donald https://t.co/6MET1L65K2 pic.twitter.com/yBqR7MR5mp — Cooper Fleishman (@_Cooper) May 22, 2018

But Glover’s near-complete takeover of the top pages on a subreddit once devoted to Trump makes for an entertaining spectacle.

Scroll through the page and click on a link that reads, “Proof the Donald colluded with Palestine.,” and you’ll find a picture of Glover with his “Community” costar Danny Pudi, who played the show’s Palestinian-American character Abed Nadir.

source Reddit.com/r/thedonald

Elsewhere on the subreddit, users have shared several photos of the Disney character Donald Duck and at least one of 82-year-old actor Donald Sutherland.

But the majority of the top posts are dedicated to Glover, whose profile is on a rapid rise of late.

Glover has an acclaimed role as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming “Star Wars” spin-off “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which opens nationwide this Friday.

He also scored his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week with the Childish Gambino song “This Is America,” which featured a viral music video that numerous Redditors have shared on /r/thedonald.