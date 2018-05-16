Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian is getting his own ‘Star Wars’ spin-off movie

caption Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” source LucasFilm

Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian is getting a “Star Wars” spin-off film, Lucasfilm studio chief Kathleen Kennedy said on Wednesday.

Kennedy told the French publication Premiere that Lando will be the “next” character from the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story” to get a spin-off.

Ahead of the premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” many critics have praised Donald Glover’s portrayal of Lando Calrissian in the film, despite the film’s lukewarm overall reception. But more importantly, Glover’s role seems to have won over the people behind the movie.

On Wednesday, Lucasfilm studio chief Kathleen Kennedy told the French publication Premiere that Lando Calrissian will be the “next” character from “Solo” to get a spin-off movie.

“We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian,” Kennedy said. “Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca, but Lando will be next.”

Kennedy’s comment suggests that the Lando spin-off will follow in the studio’s planned series of sequels to “Solo.” But the next “Star Wars” film slated for release is 2019’s “Episode IX.”

With over a week until the release of “Solo,” the film is projecting to be the worst-reviewed “Star Wars” film since “Attack of the Clones.”

“Solo” currently has a 72% critic rating on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but many reviewers, including Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio, have heaped praise on Glover’s performance.

Guerrasio wrote in his review that Glover “completely knocks it out of the park as Lando Calrissian.”

In a review for The Atlantic, Christopher Orr wrote, “If you are not already a fan of Glover (and, let’s be clear, you should be), this ought to make you one.”

Critical praise for Glover’s role, along with Glover’s star rising from his Emmy-winning FX show, “Atlanta,” and his recent viral hit single as Childish Gambino, all rightfully have Lucasfilm encouraged to pursue a film with Glover in what would be his first blockbuster lead role.