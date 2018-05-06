Donald Glover gave us a glimpse at his Lando in a biting ‘SNL’ sketch about how few black people there are in the ‘Star Wars’ universe

source YouTube/NBC

Donald Glover hosted “SNL” on Saturday and played Lando Calrissian in a sketch.

The sketch was about how few black people exist in the “Star Wars” universe.

It gave us a glimpse at how perfectly Glover was cast as Calrissian.

Donald Glover hosted “SNL” on Saturday and was the musical guest.

In one hilarious sketch, Glover played Lando Calrissian, who he’ll star as in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” in theaters May 25. In the original films, the iconic role is played by Billy Dee Williams.

The sketch, called “Lando’s Summit,” stars Glover as Calrissian, the smooth-talking smuggler, as the chairman of an event for the black people in the space.

“For a while, I thought it was me. The only one,” Calrissian says. “But now I see before me, all the black humans in the galaxy.” The camera pans to the audience to reveal that only three people attended the event.

“Turnout was a little low,” he says. “I held out hope there was a black human planet somewhere, but I guess it’s just us. Lots of lizard men wearing vests. Just four black people though.”

Until John Boyega’s Finn was a leading character in “The Force Awakens,” Calrissian was one of the few black characters to appear in a “Star Wars” movie. Samuel L. Jackson played Jedi Mace Windu in the prequels, and Forest Whitaker played Saw Gerrera in “Rogue One.” In the sketch, Kenan Thompson plays Gerrera.

In addition to providing biting commentary on diversity in the “Star Wars” films, the sketch proves that Glover captures the rhythm and body language that everyone loved about Williams’ Calrissian in the original films, which makes us even more excited to see “Solo” in a few weeks.

Watch “Lando’s Summit” below: