Donald and Melania Trump have been on and off for 20 years — here’s a timeline of their relationship

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have been at the center of the news cycle for three years now, ever since he announced his candidacy for president.

The third of Trump’s marriages, Donald’s relationship with Melania is the longest. The pair has been together for 20 years, after they started dating in 1998, and got married in 2005.

September 1998: They met at a party thrown by their mutual friend Paolo Zampolli.

caption According to Vanity Fair, Trump had brought a different date to the party. source Scott Gries/GettyImages

At the time of their first meeting in September 1998, Melania Knauss was a working model in New York after immigrating to the United States in 1996.

While attending a party at the Kit Kat Club during Fashion Week, thrown by their mutual friend and co-owner of Metropolitan Models, Paolo Zampolli, Trump and Knauss first crossed paths according to a Vanity Fair profile of Melania.

1999: Trump and Marla Maples finalized their divorce after about a year of separation.

caption Marla Maples was Donald Trump’s second wife. source Diane Freed /GettyImages

After six years of marriage, Trump and his second wife Marla Maples finalized their divorce in 1999 – just after Trump and Melania Knauss crossed paths at the Kit Kat Club. Maples and Trump had already been separated for about a year.

About the divorce, Maples was quoted by the New York Post as telling The Telegraph, “Donald was never the man I wanted to marry. He and his world were alien to me … I’m so happy to be away from Donald and I’m just trying to move as far away as I can.”

November 1999: The couple stirred up some controversy on “The Howard Stern Show” in one of their first official appearances together.

caption The two discussed their personal life on “The Howard Stern Show.” source Spencer Platt /GettyImages

In November of 1999, Trump appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” via phone in, and the conversation between the two quickly turned personal as Melania was brought into the conversation and the couple openly discussed their sex life with the host. Trump went so far as to bring Melania into the phone interview, with Stern grilling her about “what she was wearing,” asking if she was nude, to which she responded, “Almost.”

2000: They broke up briefly, with Donald sending Melania well wishes in a public statement.

caption The two took a short break before getting engaged two years later. source Spencer Platt/GettyImages

Rumors swelled of a breakup between the two in early 2000, and Trump himself confirmed the split to New York Times reporter James Barron at a party to celebrate Trump’s Miss USA pageant. He was quoted singing Melanie’s praises, saying, “Melania is an amazing woman, a terrific woman, a great woman and she will be missed.”

They later reconciled.

2004: Trump asked Melania to marry him.

caption Melania called the engagement a “great surprise.” source Evan Agostini /GettyImages

After just over five years together, Trump popped the question to Melania in 2004.

He proposed with a 12-carat ring valued at $1.5 million dollars but was given a steep discount that brought the price tag down to about $750,000, according to the New York Times. Of their engagement, the future Mrs. Trump told the New York Post, “It was a great surprise. We are very happy together.”

January 22, 2005: They married in Palm Beach, Florida, and celebrated at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

caption The two wed one year after Trump proposed to Melania. source Bryan Bedder/GettyImages

The two tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 22, 2005, and hosted the reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Melania reportedly wore a $100,000 couture gown designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior gown, according to The Kansas City Star. Several celebrities were in attendance among the 500 guests, including the Clintons, Barbara Walters, as well as Billy Joel and Tony Bennett, who both sang at the reception.

May 2005: They made their first television debut as a married couple on “Larry King Live.”

caption Donald Trump called his relationship with Melania “natural.” source Evan Agostini/GettyImages

Just after their wedding, the newlyweds debuted as a married couple for the first time on “Larry King Live” in May of 2005. They discussed everything from their first meeting to their relationship dynamic, and Melania noted that she and Donald were a great match right from the get-go.

“It was a great chemistry and energy. We had a great time and start [sic] to talk. Something was there right away,” she said. Donald added, “We have just such a natural relationship.”

March 20, 2006: They had their first child, Barron, together.

caption Barron is Donald Trump’s fifth child. source Bryan Bedder/GettyImages

Barron William Trump was born on March 20, 2006. Barron is the first child of Melania and the fifth child of Donald, with Barron’s closest sibling, Tiffany, 13 years his senior.

June 16, 2015: Nine years later, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States.

caption Donald Trump announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2015 with his family by his side. source Christopher Gregory/GettyImages

After years of teasing his run for the presidency, Trump officially announced his candidacy at Trump Tower in New York City on June 16, 2015. His daughter Ivanka introduced him on stage while he descended down an escalator with Melania as she then stood offstage during the presentation.

He made a number of statements regarding his agenda, including building a wall along America’s border with Mexico.

November 2016: Melania made her first campaign speech to advocate for the then-presidential candidate.

caption She described her decision to move to the United States and eventually earn citizenship “as the greatest privilege in the world.” source Alex Wong /GettyImages

Just days before the presidential election in 2016, the future first lady made her very first public speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania during a solo trail stop. She was introduced by future Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, and spoke of her husband’s goals as president as well as her own immigration story.

January 20, 2017: They had their first dance as FLOTUS and POTUS at the Inaugural Ball.

caption The Trumps danced to their first song, which was “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. source Aaron P. Bernstein/GettyImages

Following the inauguration ceremony, the couple performed their first dance during the Inaugural Ball to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

June 11, 2017: Melania and Barron joined Donald in the White House seven months after the election.

caption Melania Trump was the only first lady in recent memory to delay her move to the nation’s capital. source Mark Wilson /GettyImages

Once President Trump was officially inaugurated into his position, he moved residences from New York to the White House in Washington, DC, to begin his new duties, but Melania and Barron did not join him for months.

They officially moved into the White House on June 11 with Melania tweeting a picture of the Washington Monument to celebrate.

January 12, 2018: News of an alleged affair between the newly elected president and Stormy Daniels broke.

In 2018, news broke of an alleged affair and pay off between Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels. The Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election “as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.”

October 12, 2018: Melania opened up about her marriage and role as the first lady in a tell-all interview with ABC’s Tom Llamas.

caption The interview aired on October 12, 2018. source Alex Wong/GettyImages

The first lady sat down with ABC reporter Tom Llamas in Africa for a tell-all interview. Llamas went straight for the point, asking, “Do you love your husband?” to which Melania simply replied, “Yes. We are fine. Yes.”

He also probed about the president’s alleged affairs and Melania claimed she doesn’t think much about it since she has “much more important things to think about and to do.”

