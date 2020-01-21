Trump and Conor McGregor congratulate each other on Twitter

caption Conor McGregor during weigh-ins for his fight against Donald Cerrone for UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. source Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Conor McGregor and President Donald Trump took to Twitter to praise one another on Monday and Tuesday.

McGregor suggested Trump was the greatest president of all time before the US commander in chief congratulated the Irish fighter on his recent UFC victory.

The two men have a fair amount in common, including loving the spotlight and courting controversy.

Conor McGregor showered President Donald Trump with praise on Monday night, referring to him on Twitter as a “phenomenal president” and “quite possibly” the greatest US president of all time.

McGregor added: “Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

He was responding to a tweet in which Trump said: “It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA ????. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America ????????❤️???????? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

Trump on Tuesday morning then congratulated McGregor on his UFC victory against Donald Cerrone over the weekend, tweeting, “Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!”

Both Trump and McGregor have a history of courting controversy and generating headlines with incendiary behavior. They’ve also both been accused of sexual assault by multiple women (Trump and McGregor have denied the allegations).

McGregor took a different tone on then-candidate Trump in 2015. At the time, Trump had recently criticized the UFC fighter Ronda Rousey after she lost a fight to Holly Holm not longer after endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

“Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night,” Trump said in a November 2015 tweet. “Was soundly beaten – not a nice person!”

Subsequently, McGregor told reporters that Trump should “shut his big, fat mouth.”

“It’s easy for someone who isn’t in there to comment,” McGregor said. “It’s different when you’re in there – the emotions are high.”

“I don’t give a f— about Donald Trump,” McGregor added.