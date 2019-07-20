Trump says he ‘offered to personally vouch’ for rapper A$AP Rocky’s bail in talk with Swedish prime minister

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he had been in contact with the Swedish prime minister in regards to the incarceration of American rapper A$AP Rocky in Sweden.

“I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail,” the president said in his tweet.

Trump also revealed that their “teams will be talking further” and that they agreed to speak again in 48 hours.

On Friday, the president shared that rapper Kanye West had contacted him about Rocky’s incarceration.

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

The president added that he and the prime minister would continue their conversation in a couple of days.

….Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Trump’s reported conversation with the Swedish prime minister comes after he tweeted on Friday that he’d been in contact with rapper Kanye West about A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. The president said in his previous tweet that he was planning to reach out to the Swedish prime minister.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

The president’s involvement with Rocky’s predicament comes after several high profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West and Justin Bieber, also advocated for the rapper’s release from Swedish prison.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated ???????????????? https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

A$AP Rocky is currently being held in Swedish custody after being arrested over a street fight in downtown Stockholm earlier this month. A video posted to Instagram showed two people seemingly following Rocky before another video published by TMZ appeared to show Rocky physically fighting with them.

Swedish authorities said on Friday that they intend to keep the rapper in custody until July 25, because he’s considered a flight risk.