Trump attacks Sadiq Khan after the London mayor mocks him for missing WW2 memorial to deal ‘with a hurricane out on the golf course’

Donald Trump calls London Mayor Sadiq Khan “incompetent” after he mocks the president for failing to attend WW2 commemorations, only to be seen playing golf instead.

Trump reportedly cancelled his visit in order to respond to Hurricane Dorian, but was subsequently seen playing golf instead.

Khan told Politico that the president was “clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course.”

It is the latest of repeated clashes between the two politicians.

Donald Trump has tweeted a new series of attacks on Sadiq Khan after the London mayor mocked the president for missing Second World War commemorations, only to be seen playing golf instead.

Trump cancelled his attendance at the event in Warsaw last week, reportedly in order to deal with Hurricane Dorian as it approached the US coast.

However, it later emerged that Trump flew instead on Saturday to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Khan who attended the commemoration, mocked Trump for failing to attend, telling Politico this week that “He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course.”

He added: “And he’ll get away with that. The normal rules do not apply.”

Khan defended his repeated criticisms of Trump, who he accused of amplifying racism and fascism.

“This is a guy [Trump] who amplifies racist tweets; amplifies the tweets of fascists; says things that are deeply objectionable. If I don’t stand up and call that out I think I’m doing a disservice to Londoners who chose me as their mayor,” Khan told the website.

Responding to Khan on Tuesday, Trump described the London mayor as “incompetent” and said his game of golf was “very fast” and “inexpensive.”

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique Kahn [sic] was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday” Trump tweeted.

“Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii.

He added: “Kahn [sic] should focus on “knife crime,” which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

Trump subsequently deleted the tweets and reposted them with the correct spelling of Khan’s name.

The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii. Kahn should focus on…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019