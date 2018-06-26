Trump called Jimmy Fallon a ‘lost soul’ during a rally and said Fallon ‘should be thanking’ him

source NBC

President Trump continued his feud with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon during a South Carolina rally on Monday.

Fallon had previously expressed regret over the infamous 2016 interview in which Fallon tussled Trump’s hair, which caught Trump’s ire.

Trump called Fallon a “lost soul” and said that he should be thanking him.

Fallon acknowledged the feud during his show Monday night, saying Trump should have “more important things to do.”

President Trump is locked in yet another feud with an unlikely opponent: “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, who, after expressing regret for his infamous 2016 interview with Trump, caught the president’s ire. Trump told Fallon to “be a man” on Twitter, while Fallon vowed to donate to an immigration services non-profit in Trump’s name.

The two escalated their feud on Monday: Trump during a South Carolina rally for Governor Henry McMaster and Fallon during his show Monday night.

Trump called out Fallon in front of the crowd of his supporters, saying that Fallon “screwed up” his hair and that Fallon was “disappointed” to find that it was real, referring to the 2016 interview where Fallon tussled Trump’s hair. Fallon received backlash for “normalizing” the then-candidate instead of pressing him on political topics.

“So Jimmy Fallon apologized, he apologized for humanizing me,” Trump said during the rally. “The poor guy, because now he’s going to lose all of us [Trump’s supporters].”

Trump then ranted about other late-night hosts, like Stephen Colbert, who he called a “low-life,” and Jimmy Kimmel, saying they have no talent – before getting back to Fallon.

“Jimmy Fallon calls me up [in 2016], and he’s like a nice guy,” Trump went on. “He looks like a lost soul … but ya know what, he’s a nice guy … [the episode] got tremendous ratings, killed everybody, right? He should be thanking me, he shouldn’t be upset and angry.”

Fallon briefly acknowledged the feud during his Monday monologue, saying Trump should “have more important things to do” other than tweeting at him.

“The president went after me on Twitter, it’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players,” Fallon said.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue below: